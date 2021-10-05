Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (3-1) hit the road for a NFC West battle against the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Lumen Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Rams

Game Day: Thursday, October 7, 2021

Thursday, October 7, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Lumen Field

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

The Rams score 3.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Seahawks surrender (25.0).

The Rams average 391.3 yards per game, 53.2 fewer yards than the 444.5 the Seahawks give up per matchup.

The Rams have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Seahawks.

This year the Seahawks put up just 1.0 more point per game (25.8) than the Rams surrender (24.8).

The Seahawks average 350.3 yards per game, 46.5 fewer yards than the 396.8 the Rams allow.

This season the Seahawks have one turnover, three fewer than the Rams have takeaways (4).

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has posted 1,222 passing yards (305.5 per game) with a 68.1% completion percentage (92-for-135) while throwing 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Darrell Henderson has run for a team-best 212 yards (53.0 per game) and tallied two touchdowns. He also averages 18.3 receiving yards, catching nine passes for 73 yards.

Cooper Kupp has racked up 30 receptions for 431 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 46 times, and averages 107.8 receiving yards per game.

This season Leonard Floyd leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Taylor Rapp's 33 tackles and 0.5 sacks make him the team's tackle leader.

Jalen Ramsey has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 25 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and four passes defended four this season.

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Johnny Mundt TE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Higbee TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Taylor Rapp S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Darrell Henderson RB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,044 yards while completing 72.5% of his passes, with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions (261.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 15 times for 58 yards and one touchdown.

Chris Carson has picked up a team-best 232 rushing yards (58.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett has reeled in 20 passes for a team best 333 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 25 times, and averages 83.3 yards per game.

Darrell Taylor has notched a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Bobby Wagner's 54 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Quandre Diggs has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 31 tackles and two passes defended four this season.

Seahawks Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Alton Robinson DE Knee Full Participation In Practice Marquise Blair FS Knee Full Participation In Practice Cody Barton LB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Colby Parkinson TE Foot Full Participation In Practice Cedric Ogbuehi OT Biceps Full Participation In Practice Carlos Dunlap DE Toe Limited Participation In Practice Benson Mayowa DE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Jamal Adams SS Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Shell OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jamarco Jones OT Illness Limited Participation In Practice D.K. Metcalf WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice D'Wayne Eskridge WR Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Darrell Taylor DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Al Woods DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Carson RB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Penny Hart WR Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Gabe Jackson OG Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Duane Brown OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Colts W 27-24 Away 9/26/2021 Buccaneers W 34-24 Home 10/3/2021 Cardinals L 37-20 Home 10/7/2021 Seahawks - Away 10/17/2021 Giants - Away 10/24/2021 Lions - Home 10/31/2021 Texans - Away

Seahawks Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Tennessee L 33-30 Home 9/26/2021 Minnesota L 30-17 Away 10/3/2021 San Francisco W 28-21 Away 10/7/2021 Los Angeles - Home 10/17/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 10/25/2021 New Orleans - Home 10/31/2021 Jacksonville - Home

