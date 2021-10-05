Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

October 5, 2021
How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (3-1) hit the road for a NFC West battle against the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Lumen Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Rams

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

  • The Rams score 3.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Seahawks surrender (25.0).
  • The Rams average 391.3 yards per game, 53.2 fewer yards than the 444.5 the Seahawks give up per matchup.
  • The Rams have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Seahawks.
  • This year the Seahawks put up just 1.0 more point per game (25.8) than the Rams surrender (24.8).
  • The Seahawks average 350.3 yards per game, 46.5 fewer yards than the 396.8 the Rams allow.
  • This season the Seahawks have one turnover, three fewer than the Rams have takeaways (4).

Rams Impact Players

  • Matthew Stafford has posted 1,222 passing yards (305.5 per game) with a 68.1% completion percentage (92-for-135) while throwing 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • Darrell Henderson has run for a team-best 212 yards (53.0 per game) and tallied two touchdowns. He also averages 18.3 receiving yards, catching nine passes for 73 yards.
  • Cooper Kupp has racked up 30 receptions for 431 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 46 times, and averages 107.8 receiving yards per game.
  • This season Leonard Floyd leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 18 tackles.
  • Taylor Rapp's 33 tackles and 0.5 sacks make him the team's tackle leader.
  • Jalen Ramsey has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 25 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and four passes defended four this season.

Rams Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Johnny Mundt

TE

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Tyler Higbee

TE

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Taylor Rapp

S

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Darrell Henderson

RB

Ribs

Limited Participation In Practice

Seahawks Impact Players

  • Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,044 yards while completing 72.5% of his passes, with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions (261.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 15 times for 58 yards and one touchdown.
  • Chris Carson has picked up a team-best 232 rushing yards (58.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Tyler Lockett has reeled in 20 passes for a team best 333 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 25 times, and averages 83.3 yards per game.
  • Darrell Taylor has notched a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.
  • Bobby Wagner's 54 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.
  • Quandre Diggs has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 31 tackles and two passes defended four this season.

Seahawks Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Alton Robinson

DE

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Marquise Blair

FS

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Cody Barton

LB

Ribs

Full Participation In Practice

Colby Parkinson

TE

Foot

Full Participation In Practice

Cedric Ogbuehi

OT

Biceps

Full Participation In Practice

Carlos Dunlap

DE

Toe

Limited Participation In Practice

Benson Mayowa

DE

Neck

Limited Participation In Practice

Jamal Adams

SS

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Brandon Shell

OT

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Jamarco Jones

OT

Illness

Limited Participation In Practice

D.K. Metcalf

WR

Foot

Limited Participation In Practice

D'Wayne Eskridge

WR

Concussion

Limited Participation In Practice

Darrell Taylor

DE

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Al Woods

DT

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Chris Carson

RB

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Penny Hart

WR

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Gabe Jackson

OG

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Duane Brown

OT

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/19/2021

Colts

W 27-24

Away

9/26/2021

Buccaneers

W 34-24

Home

10/3/2021

Cardinals

L 37-20

Home

10/7/2021

Seahawks

-

Away

10/17/2021

Giants

-

Away

10/24/2021

Lions

-

Home

10/31/2021

Texans

-

Away

Seahawks Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/19/2021

Tennessee

L 33-30

Home

9/26/2021

Minnesota

L 30-17

Away

10/3/2021

San Francisco

W 28-21

Away

10/7/2021

Los Angeles

-

Home

10/17/2021

Pittsburgh

-

Away

10/25/2021

New Orleans

-

Home

10/31/2021

Jacksonville

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
7
2021

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
Time
8:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

