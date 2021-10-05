Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

The Los Angeles Rams (3-1) hit the road for a NFC West battle against the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Lumen Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Rams
- Game Day: Thursday, October 7, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: Lumen Field
Los Angeles and Seattle Stats
- The Rams score 3.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Seahawks surrender (25.0).
- The Rams average 391.3 yards per game, 53.2 fewer yards than the 444.5 the Seahawks give up per matchup.
- The Rams have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Seahawks.
- This year the Seahawks put up just 1.0 more point per game (25.8) than the Rams surrender (24.8).
- The Seahawks average 350.3 yards per game, 46.5 fewer yards than the 396.8 the Rams allow.
- This season the Seahawks have one turnover, three fewer than the Rams have takeaways (4).
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has posted 1,222 passing yards (305.5 per game) with a 68.1% completion percentage (92-for-135) while throwing 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- Darrell Henderson has run for a team-best 212 yards (53.0 per game) and tallied two touchdowns. He also averages 18.3 receiving yards, catching nine passes for 73 yards.
- Cooper Kupp has racked up 30 receptions for 431 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 46 times, and averages 107.8 receiving yards per game.
- This season Leonard Floyd leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 18 tackles.
- Taylor Rapp's 33 tackles and 0.5 sacks make him the team's tackle leader.
- Jalen Ramsey has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 25 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and four passes defended four this season.
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Johnny Mundt
TE
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Tyler Higbee
TE
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Taylor Rapp
S
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Darrell Henderson
RB
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Seahawks Impact Players
- Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,044 yards while completing 72.5% of his passes, with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions (261.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 15 times for 58 yards and one touchdown.
- Chris Carson has picked up a team-best 232 rushing yards (58.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Tyler Lockett has reeled in 20 passes for a team best 333 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 25 times, and averages 83.3 yards per game.
- Darrell Taylor has notched a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- Bobby Wagner's 54 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Quandre Diggs has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 31 tackles and two passes defended four this season.
Seahawks Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Alton Robinson
DE
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Marquise Blair
FS
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Cody Barton
LB
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Colby Parkinson
TE
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Cedric Ogbuehi
OT
Biceps
Full Participation In Practice
Carlos Dunlap
DE
Toe
Limited Participation In Practice
Benson Mayowa
DE
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Jamal Adams
SS
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Brandon Shell
OT
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Jamarco Jones
OT
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
D.K. Metcalf
WR
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
D'Wayne Eskridge
WR
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
Darrell Taylor
DE
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Al Woods
DT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chris Carson
RB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Penny Hart
WR
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Gabe Jackson
OG
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Duane Brown
OT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Colts
W 27-24
Away
9/26/2021
Buccaneers
W 34-24
Home
10/3/2021
Cardinals
L 37-20
Home
10/7/2021
Seahawks
-
Away
10/17/2021
Giants
-
Away
10/24/2021
Lions
-
Home
10/31/2021
Texans
-
Away
Seahawks Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Tennessee
L 33-30
Home
9/26/2021
Minnesota
L 30-17
Away
10/3/2021
San Francisco
W 28-21
Away
10/7/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
10/17/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
10/25/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
10/31/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
