How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) exalts during the presentation off the George Halas Trophy after their NFC Championship game Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26. Mjs Packers25 24 Hoffman Jpg Packers25

The top-ranked team in the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4), host the No. 1 team from the NFC West, the Los Angeles Rams (12-5), at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Rams

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tampa Bay and Los Angeles Stats

This year, the Buccaneers rack up 8.2 more points per game (30.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).

The Buccaneers rack up 61 more yards per game (405.9) than the Rams give up per matchup (344.9).

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six fewer than the Rams have forced (25).

The Rams score 27.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Buccaneers give up (20.8).

The Rams average 40.6 more yards per game (372.1) than the Buccaneers allow (331.5).

The Rams have 23 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 29 takeaways.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has put up 5,316 passing yards (312.7 YPG) with a 67.5% completion percentage (485-for-719) while throwing 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Leonard Fournette has taken 180 attempts for a team-leading 812 rushing yards (47.8 YPG) and eight touchdowns. He's also reeled in 69 passes for 454 yards with two touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Mike Evans has 74 catches (on 114 targets) and leads the team with 1,035 receiving yards (60.9 per game) while hauling in 14 touchdowns.

This season Shaquil Barrett leads the team with 10 sacks and has added nine TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.

Over the course of the current campaign, Devin White has racked up 128 tackles, eight TFL, and 3.5 sacks and leads the team in tackles.

Mike Edwards has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 45 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tristan Wirfs OT Ankle Questionable Josh Wells OT Quadricep Limited Participation In Practice Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Personal Questionable Breshad Perriman WR Hip Out Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Hamstring Questionable Ronald Jones II RB Ankle Out Ryan Jensen C Ankle Questionable Cyril Grayson Jr. WR Hamstring Questionable Mike Edwards S Elbow Full Participation In Practice Lavonte David FB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Giovani Bernard RB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Rob Gronkowski TE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Ndamukong Suh DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Steve McLendon DT Nir Did Not Participate In Practice Tom Brady QB Nir Did Not Participate In Practice

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game), 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Sony Michel has churned out a team-high 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp has racked up 145 receptions for 1,947 yards, best on his team, and 16 touchdowns. He averages 114.5 receiving yards per game.

Aaron Donald has notched a team-leading 12.5 sacks, while adding 19 TFL and 84 tackles.

Troy Reeder has totaled 90 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Jalen Ramsey leads the team with four interceptions and has added 76 tackles, nine TFL, and 16 passes defended.

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Ben Skowronek WR Back Limited Participation In Practice Troy Reeder LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Powell WR Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Taylor Rapp S Concussion Out Buddy Howell RB Hamstring Doubtful Andrew Whitworth OL Knee Out

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/2/2022 Jets W 28-24 Away 1/9/2022 Panthers W 41-17 Home 1/16/2022 Eagles W 31-15 Home 1/23/2022 Rams - Home

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/2/2022 Baltimore W 20-19 Away 1/9/2022 San Francisco L 27-24 Home 1/17/2022 Arizona W 34-11 Home 1/23/2022 Tampa Bay - Away

Regional restrictions apply.