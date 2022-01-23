Skip to main content

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) exalts during the presentation off the George Halas Trophy after their NFC Championship game Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26. Mjs Packers25 24 Hoffman Jpg Packers25

The top-ranked team in the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4), host the No. 1 team from the NFC West, the Los Angeles Rams (12-5), at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Rams

Tampa Bay and Los Angeles Stats

  • This year, the Buccaneers rack up 8.2 more points per game (30.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).
  • The Buccaneers rack up 61 more yards per game (405.9) than the Rams give up per matchup (344.9).
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six fewer than the Rams have forced (25).
  • The Rams score 27.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Buccaneers give up (20.8).
  • The Rams average 40.6 more yards per game (372.1) than the Buccaneers allow (331.5).
  • The Rams have 23 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 29 takeaways.

Buccaneers Impact Players

  • Tom Brady has put up 5,316 passing yards (312.7 YPG) with a 67.5% completion percentage (485-for-719) while throwing 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • Leonard Fournette has taken 180 attempts for a team-leading 812 rushing yards (47.8 YPG) and eight touchdowns. He's also reeled in 69 passes for 454 yards with two touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
  • Mike Evans has 74 catches (on 114 targets) and leads the team with 1,035 receiving yards (60.9 per game) while hauling in 14 touchdowns.
  • This season Shaquil Barrett leads the team with 10 sacks and has added nine TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.
  • Over the course of the current campaign, Devin White has racked up 128 tackles, eight TFL, and 3.5 sacks and leads the team in tackles.
  • Mike Edwards has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 45 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

Buccaneers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Tristan Wirfs

OT

Ankle

Questionable

Josh Wells

OT

Quadricep

Limited Participation In Practice

Jason Pierre-Paul

OLB

Personal

Questionable

Breshad Perriman

WR

Hip

Out

Sean Murphy-Bunting

CB

Hamstring

Questionable

Ronald Jones II

RB

Ankle

Out

Ryan Jensen

C

Ankle

Questionable

Cyril Grayson Jr.

WR

Hamstring

Questionable

Mike Edwards

S

Elbow

Full Participation In Practice

Lavonte David

FB

Foot

Limited Participation In Practice

Giovani Bernard

RB

Hip

Limited Participation In Practice

Rob Gronkowski

TE

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Ndamukong Suh

DT

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Steve McLendon

DT

Nir

Did Not Participate In Practice

Tom Brady

QB

Nir

Did Not Participate In Practice

Rams Impact Players

  • Matthew Stafford leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game), 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
  • Sony Michel has churned out a team-high 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • Cooper Kupp has racked up 145 receptions for 1,947 yards, best on his team, and 16 touchdowns. He averages 114.5 receiving yards per game.
  • Aaron Donald has notched a team-leading 12.5 sacks, while adding 19 TFL and 84 tackles.
  • Troy Reeder has totaled 90 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.
  • This season Jalen Ramsey leads the team with four interceptions and has added 76 tackles, nine TFL, and 16 passes defended.

Rams Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Ben Skowronek

WR

Back

Limited Participation In Practice

Troy Reeder

LB

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Brandon Powell

WR

Ribs

Limited Participation In Practice

Taylor Rapp

S

Concussion

Out

Buddy Howell

RB

Hamstring

Doubtful

Andrew Whitworth

OL

Knee

Out

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Jets

W 28-24

Away

1/9/2022

Panthers

W 41-17

Home

1/16/2022

Eagles

W 31-15

Home

1/23/2022

Rams

-

Home

Rams Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Baltimore

W 20-19

Away

1/9/2022

San Francisco

L 27-24

Home

1/17/2022

Arizona

W 34-11

Home

1/23/2022

Tampa Bay

-

Away

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
