How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The top-ranked team in the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4), host the No. 1 team from the NFC West, the Los Angeles Rams (12-5), at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Rams
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
Tampa Bay and Los Angeles Stats
- This year, the Buccaneers rack up 8.2 more points per game (30.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).
- The Buccaneers rack up 61 more yards per game (405.9) than the Rams give up per matchup (344.9).
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six fewer than the Rams have forced (25).
- The Rams score 27.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Buccaneers give up (20.8).
- The Rams average 40.6 more yards per game (372.1) than the Buccaneers allow (331.5).
- The Rams have 23 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 29 takeaways.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has put up 5,316 passing yards (312.7 YPG) with a 67.5% completion percentage (485-for-719) while throwing 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- Leonard Fournette has taken 180 attempts for a team-leading 812 rushing yards (47.8 YPG) and eight touchdowns. He's also reeled in 69 passes for 454 yards with two touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- Mike Evans has 74 catches (on 114 targets) and leads the team with 1,035 receiving yards (60.9 per game) while hauling in 14 touchdowns.
- This season Shaquil Barrett leads the team with 10 sacks and has added nine TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Devin White has racked up 128 tackles, eight TFL, and 3.5 sacks and leads the team in tackles.
- Mike Edwards has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 45 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.
Buccaneers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tristan Wirfs
OT
Ankle
Questionable
Josh Wells
OT
Quadricep
Limited Participation In Practice
Jason Pierre-Paul
OLB
Personal
Questionable
Breshad Perriman
WR
Hip
Out
Sean Murphy-Bunting
CB
Hamstring
Questionable
Ronald Jones II
RB
Ankle
Out
Ryan Jensen
C
Ankle
Questionable
Cyril Grayson Jr.
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Mike Edwards
S
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
Lavonte David
FB
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Giovani Bernard
RB
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Rob Gronkowski
TE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ndamukong Suh
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Steve McLendon
DT
Nir
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tom Brady
QB
Nir
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game), 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
- Sony Michel has churned out a team-high 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- Cooper Kupp has racked up 145 receptions for 1,947 yards, best on his team, and 16 touchdowns. He averages 114.5 receiving yards per game.
- Aaron Donald has notched a team-leading 12.5 sacks, while adding 19 TFL and 84 tackles.
- Troy Reeder has totaled 90 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Jalen Ramsey leads the team with four interceptions and has added 76 tackles, nine TFL, and 16 passes defended.
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Ben Skowronek
WR
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Troy Reeder
LB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Brandon Powell
WR
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Taylor Rapp
S
Concussion
Out
Buddy Howell
RB
Hamstring
Doubtful
Andrew Whitworth
OL
Knee
Out
Buccaneers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Jets
W 28-24
Away
1/9/2022
Panthers
W 41-17
Home
1/16/2022
Eagles
W 31-15
Home
1/23/2022
Rams
-
Home
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Baltimore
W 20-19
Away
1/9/2022
San Francisco
L 27-24
Home
1/17/2022
Arizona
W 34-11
Home
1/23/2022
Tampa Bay
-
Away
