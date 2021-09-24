The Los Angeles Rams (2-0) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rams vs. Buccaneers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buccaneers
-1.5
55.5
Tampa Bay and Los Angeles Stats
- Last year, the Buccaneers put up 12.3 more points per game (30.8) than the Rams allowed (18.5).
- The Buccaneers racked up 384.1 yards per game last season, 102.2 more yards than the 281.9 the Rams gave up per contest.
- Last year the Buccaneers had 17 turnovers, five fewer than the Rams had takeaways (22).
- Last season the Rams put up just 1.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers allowed (22.2).
- The Rams collected 49.9 more yards per game (377.0) than the Buccaneers allowed per outing (327.1) last year.
- Last year the Rams turned the ball over 25 times, while the Buccaneers forced 25 turnovers.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Last season Tom Brady collected 4,633 passing yards (289.6 per game) while going 401-for-610 (65.7%) and throwing for 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
- A year ago Ronald Jones II churned out 978 rushing yards (69.9 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
- Last year Mike Evans was targeted 109 times and notched 70 catches for 1,006 yards with 13 touchdowns.
- Jason Pierre-Paul put together a solid body of work a year ago, notching 9.5 sacks, 7.0 TFL, 55 tackles, and two interceptions.
- Devin White racked up 140 tackles, 15.0 TFL, and nine sacks over his last campaign.
- Carlton Davis intercepted four passes and tacked on 68 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 18 passes defended last season.
Buccaneers Injuries: Justin Watson: Out (Shoulder)
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford racked up 4,084 passing yards (255.3 per game) with a 64.2% completion percentage last year (339-for-528), throwing for 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
- Darrell Henderson took 138 carries for 624 rushing yards a season ago (41.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- Last year Cooper Kupp reeled in 92 passes for 974 yards (64.9 per game) with three touchdowns.
- Last season Aaron Donald totaled 13.5 sacks, 14.0 TFL and 45 tackles.
- Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Troy Reeder collected 73 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks.
- Darious Williams picked off four passes while adding 44 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended a season ago.
Rams Injuries: Cam Akers: Out (Ribs), Darious Williams: Questionable (Ankle)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
26
2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)