September 24, 2021
How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) yells to his team during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Rams win 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) yells to his team during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Rams win 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (2-0) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Buccaneers

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles

Buccaneers vs Rams Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Buccaneers

-1.5

55.5

Tampa Bay and Los Angeles Stats

  • Last year, the Buccaneers put up 12.3 more points per game (30.8) than the Rams allowed (18.5).
  • The Buccaneers racked up 384.1 yards per game last season, 102.2 more yards than the 281.9 the Rams gave up per contest.
  • Last year the Buccaneers had 17 turnovers, five fewer than the Rams had takeaways (22).
  • Last season the Rams put up just 1.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers allowed (22.2).
  • The Rams collected 49.9 more yards per game (377.0) than the Buccaneers allowed per outing (327.1) last year.
  • Last year the Rams turned the ball over 25 times, while the Buccaneers forced 25 turnovers.

Buccaneers Impact Players

  • Last season Tom Brady collected 4,633 passing yards (289.6 per game) while going 401-for-610 (65.7%) and throwing for 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
  • A year ago Ronald Jones II churned out 978 rushing yards (69.9 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
  • Last year Mike Evans was targeted 109 times and notched 70 catches for 1,006 yards with 13 touchdowns.
  • Jason Pierre-Paul put together a solid body of work a year ago, notching 9.5 sacks, 7.0 TFL, 55 tackles, and two interceptions.
  • Devin White racked up 140 tackles, 15.0 TFL, and nine sacks over his last campaign.
  • Carlton Davis intercepted four passes and tacked on 68 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 18 passes defended last season.

Buccaneers Injuries: Justin Watson: Out (Shoulder)

Rams Impact Players

  • Matthew Stafford racked up 4,084 passing yards (255.3 per game) with a 64.2% completion percentage last year (339-for-528), throwing for 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
  • Darrell Henderson took 138 carries for 624 rushing yards a season ago (41.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • Last year Cooper Kupp reeled in 92 passes for 974 yards (64.9 per game) with three touchdowns.
  • Last season Aaron Donald totaled 13.5 sacks, 14.0 TFL and 45 tackles.
  • Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Troy Reeder collected 73 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks.
  • Darious Williams picked off four passes while adding 44 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended a season ago.

Rams Injuries: Cam Akers: Out (Ribs), Darious Williams: Questionable (Ankle)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

