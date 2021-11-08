Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) runs sprints with his teammates during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Titans Practice 020

The Los Angeles Rams (7-1), winners of four games in a row, host the Tennessee Titans (6-2), who have also won four straight, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Titans

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Rams -7.5 53

Los Angeles and Tennessee Stats

The Rams average 30.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Titans give up per outing (24.4).

The Rams collect 37.8 more yards per game (405.9) than the Titans give up per contest (368.1).

This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Titans have takeaways (11).

The Titans score 7.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Rams surrender (21.0).

The Titans rack up only 9.6 more yards per game (377.1) than the Rams give up (367.5).

The Titans have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 13 takeaways.

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has accumulated 2,477 passing yards (309.6 per game) while connecting on 188 of 273 passes (68.9%), with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Darrell Henderson has taken 110 carries for a team-leading 507 rushing yards (63.4 per game) and five touchdowns. He's also caught 16 passes for 141 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

Cooper Kupp has hauled in 63 passes for a team-high 924 yards plus 10 touchdowns. He averages 115.5 receiving yards per game.

Leonard Floyd has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 5.0 TFL and 35 tackles.

This season Jordan Fuller has totaled 60 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Taylor Rapp has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 44 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

Rams Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Titans Impact Players

This season Ryan Tannehill has collected 2,002 passing yards (250.3 per game) while going 172-for-262 (65.6%) and throwing for 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 165 rushing yards on 23 carries with three touchdowns.

A.J. Brown has racked up 35 receptions for 509 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 63.6 receiving yards per game.

Harold Landry has registered a team-leading 8.5 sacks, while adding 9.0 TFL and 42 tackles.

David Long's 60 tackles and 4.0 TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.

This season Kevin Byard leads the team with four interceptions and has added 37 tackles and 10 passes defended.

Titans Injuries: No Injuries Listed

