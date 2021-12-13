How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals

Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Monday night brings a divisional battle in the NFC West between the Rams and the Cardinals.
    The Cardinals surprised even themselves with how well they played in the absence of quarterback Kyler Murray for three games. Now he is back, and they are 10–2 on the year and in first place in the NFC West. They are bringing a two-game winning streak into Monday's game against the Rams.

    Murray has 2,399 passing yards and 19 touchdowns this season despite missing three weeks with an injury.

    Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live stream the Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Rams are 8–4 this season, but they started out 7–1 before losing three games in a row to Tennessee, San Francisco and Green Bay. They broke that losing streak last week against the Jaguars.

    Los Angeles ranks third in the NFL in passing yards per game and sixth in the NFL in total yards per game. They rank fifth in points scored; Arizona ranks third heading into Monday Night Football.

