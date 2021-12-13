How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals

Monday night brings a divisional battle in the NFC West between the Rams and the Cardinals.

The Cardinals surprised even themselves with how well they played in the absence of quarterback Kyler Murray for three games. Now he is back, and they are 10–2 on the year and in first place in the NFC West. They are bringing a two-game winning streak into Monday's game against the Rams.

Murray has 2,399 passing yards and 19 touchdowns this season despite missing three weeks with an injury.

How to Watch Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Today:



Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

The Rams are 8–4 this season, but they started out 7–1 before losing three games in a row to Tennessee, San Francisco and Green Bay. They broke that losing streak last week against the Jaguars.

Los Angeles ranks third in the NFL in passing yards per game and sixth in the NFL in total yards per game. They rank fifth in points scored; Arizona ranks third heading into Monday Night Football.

