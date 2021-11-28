How to Watch Rams at Packers

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sunday afternoon has us set for one of the best NFL games of the week between the Rams and the Packers.
    Author:

    The Rams started off their season 7-1 through the first eight weeks, but they struggled to find an offensive spark in their last two games. After a 28-16 loss to the Titans on Nov. 7, Los Angeles failed to bounce back in a Monday Night Football matchup with the 49ers and dropped its second consecutive game, 31-10. 

    A bye last week gave the team time to refocus, but reports of Matthew Stafford dealing with pain in his back and throwing arm may foreshadow more struggles. 

    The Packers, who are a perennial top NFC team, have once again had a great start to their season. But like Los Angeles, they have faced some recent struggles. Green Bay started off 7-1 through the first eight weeks. Since then, the Packers have dropped two of their three games. They lost to Kansas City and last week to Minnesota, 34-31.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Los Angeles has an explosive passing attack. It ranks No. 3 in the NFL in passing yards per game. Stafford has 3,014 yards. He is one of four quarterbacks to eclipse 3,000 yards this season. His main target, Cooper Kupp, has been fundamentally dominant. He has 85 receptions for 1,141 yards and 10 touchdowns. He leads the NFL in all of those categories.

    Green Bay has a more balanced offense with Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams. It ranks No. 13 in passing yards per game, No. 20 in rushing yards and No. 3 in time of possession.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
