How to Watch Rams at Texans

The Texans will try to play spoiler as the Rams travel to Houston with a chance to move into the top spot in the NFC West.

If there were any doubts surrounding the Rams' decision to trade away Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford has silenced them.

Stafford is a legitimate MVP candidate, and Los Angeles has risen with the cream of the crop in the NFC West. He has a special connection with wide receiver Cooper Kupp that has this offense firing on all cylinders.

Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

That's not to mention that Darrell Henderson Jr. has really stepped up as a very dependable back after projected starter Cam Akers tore his Achilles before this season.

Head coach Sean McVay said this week that if the Rams make the playoffs (which is more than likely) he is optimistic that Akers will be reactivated. It's scary to imagine this offense could be even more dangerous.

With a last-second Cardinals loss on Thursday Night Football and a Rams win over the Texans, Los Angeles will be tied for the best record in the NFC West at 7-1. They can't look past the Texans this week even though they have the inverse record of the Rams at 1-6 heading into this game.

David Johnson should get a bigger role after Houston traded Mark Ingram back to New Orleans. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills is slated to start as Tyrod Taylor is still out after suffering an injury in Week 2. That will be a break for the Rams, as Mills hasn't won any games since taking over.

While the odds might be stacked against Houston, Mills has more experience under his belt and the Texans will be at home. Also, the Rams didn't exactly blow away the winless Lions last week in the first meeting of Stafford and Goff since the trade.

Crazier things have happened.

