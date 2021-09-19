The Indianapolis Colts try to avoid a 0-2 start when they host the tough Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts brought in Carson Wentz in hopes of taking the next step in the AFC. After one game, however, it looks like they have a long way to go. The Seattle Seahawks came into Lucas Oil Stadium and pushed the Colts around early, ultimately defeating Indianapolis 28-16.

How to Watch Rams at Colts:

Game Date: Sep. 19, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WPBI - Lafayette, IN)

The Colts' defense, which was supposed to be the strength of the team, didn't play well in the first half. Indianapolis will have to shore up some of those holes fast, as the Rams proved in their first game that their offense can produce big plays.

INJURY/PLAYER UPDATES:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Colts LT Eric Fisher (Achilles') is expected to play in Week 2 against the Rams.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Colts "are confident" that Michael Pittman (ankle) and Paris Campbell (abdomen) will play in Week 2 against the Rams.

Rams declared QB Bryce Perkins, S JuJu Hughes, OL Alaric Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins, WR Ben Skowronek and DL Bobby Brown inactive for Week 2 against the Colts.

Matthew Stafford opened up his LA tenure with a bang, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams' 34-14 win over the Bears. The 33-year-old QB showed his new team what he could do early, hitting Van Jefferson for a 67-yard touchdown on his second pass of the game and then later connecting with Cooper Kupp for a 56-yard touchdown to open up the second half.

The Rams' defense was strong as well, picking off Andy Dalton in the end zone and collecting three sacks. The defense also stopped the Bears on four different fourth downs, one of which ended with a fumble.

Losing the first two games of the year is a bad omen for trying to make the playoffs, and the Colts are staring that straight in the face. What would make it worse is that both of those games would be home losses.

Winning at home is a must, and the Colts need to find a way to do that Sunday.

