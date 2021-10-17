The Rams, led by Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, travel to face a Giants team that is reeling from recent injuries.

The Rams' trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford has proved to be one of the best things that could have happened to Los Angeles. The team has started 4-1 this season, losing only to the Cardinals.

The Rams have beaten the Bears, Colts, Buccaneers and Seahawks on their way to No. 2 in the NFC West.

The Giants won their first game in Week 4 against the Saints 27-21. Besides that lone win, they have lost to the Cowboys, Falcons, Washington and Broncos.

How to Watch: Rams vs. Giants

Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

New York saw a plethora of injuries last week, which led to a stat rise in other players. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley went down with injuries, while Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton are dealing with their own injuries.

Rookie Kadarius Toney took on a new role and caught 10 passes for 189 yards last week in the Giants' loss to Dallas.

Los Angeles might have lost Cam Akers at the start of the season, but Darrell Henderson, Jr. has kept up the pace. He already has 294 rushing yards and a touchdown on 60 attempts.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is No. 3 in the NFL in receiving yards with 523 through five games on 37 receptions, adding five touchdowns as well.

