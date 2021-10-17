    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rams, led by Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, travel to face a Giants team that is reeling from recent injuries.
    Author:

    The Rams' trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford has proved to be one of the best things that could have happened to Los Angeles. The team has started 4-1 this season, losing only to the Cardinals.

    The Rams have beaten the Bears, Colts, Buccaneers and Seahawks on their way to No. 2 in the NFC West.

    The Giants won their first game in Week 4 against the Saints 27-21. Besides that lone win, they have lost to the Cowboys, Falcons, Washington and Broncos.

    How to Watch: Rams vs. Giants

    Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New York saw a plethora of injuries last week, which led to a stat rise in other players. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley went down with injuries, while Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton are dealing with their own injuries.

    Rookie Kadarius Toney took on a new role and caught 10 passes for 189 yards last week in the Giants' loss to Dallas.

    Los Angeles might have lost Cam Akers at the start of the season, but Darrell Henderson, Jr. has kept up the pace. He already has 294 rushing yards and a touchdown on 60 attempts. 

    Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is No. 3 in the NFL in receiving yards with 523 through five games on 37 receptions, adding five touchdowns as well.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16937919
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    1 minute ago
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talks with Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (L) during a timeout against the Baltimore Ravens in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Texans vs. Colts

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Ole Miss in Women's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Florida at Auburn in Women's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16931733
    NFL

    How to Watch Chargers at Ravens

    1 minute ago
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) attempts to deflect it in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 59
    NFL

    How to Watch Packers vs. Bears

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16933041
    NFL

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team

    1 minute ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Pittsburgh at Florida State in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16925775
    MLS

    How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy