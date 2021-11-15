Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rams try and bounce back after their worst game of the year when they travel to San Francisco for 'Monday Night Football.'
    Author:

    The Rams played their worst game of the year in a loss to the Titans last week, but they will look to get back on track Monday against the 49ers.

    This week, Los Angeles signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to bolster its offense, but the team lost starting wide receiver Robert Woods to a torn ACL in practice the next day.

    How to Watch Rams at 49ers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC 

    Live stream the Rams at 49ers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Rams still will aim to rebound against San Francisco as they look to win their fifth-straight game against the 49ers.

    San Francisco will look to snap that streak and bounce back after its own tough loss to the Cardinals last weekend.

    The 49ers snapped a four-game losing streak when they went to Chicago and beat the Bears two weeks ago, but they couldn't make it two in a row as they were beat by the Cardinals and backup quarterback Colt McCoy.

    The 49ers' offense has let them down throughout the year as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled through injuries.

    The Rams aimed to improve on both sides of the ball with the recent additions of Von Miller and OBJ. They will look to get back in the win column and keep pace with the Cardinals in the NFC West.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
