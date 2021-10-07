How to Watch Rams vs. Seahawks

    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rams look to bounce back after their first loss of the year when they travel to Seattle for Thursday Night Football against the Seahawks.
    Author:

    Los Angeles saw its undefeated record come crashing down on Sunday when the Cardinals beat the team 37-20. The loss snapped the Rams three-game winning streak to start the season. 

    How to Watch: Rams at Seahawks

    Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (WFXT-DT – Boston, MA)

    Live stream Rams at Seahawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Rams were coming off an emotional win against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Bucs but couldn't keep up that level of play against an Arizona team that remains undefeated. The Cardinals defense limited Matt Stafford, and the offense could not get into the rhythm it had during its first three games.

    The Rams will look to bounce back against another division rival on the short week. Seattle will host the Rams after picking up a big 28-21 win against the 49ers on Sunday. The win evened the Seahawks record at 2-2 on the year. The win also snapped their two-game losing streak. 

    Seattle won its opener against Indianapolis before blowing a second half lead in an overtime loss to the Titans. The Seahawks then lost in Week 3 to the Vikings in a game Minnesota dominated for most of it.

    The West is looking like the best division in the NFC, and this is an important game for both teams. Neither one can afford to get another game behind the Cardinals. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WFXT-DT – Boston, MA)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
