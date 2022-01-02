The Baltimore Ravens are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, and will look to kick a four-game losing streak against a Rams team that has a chance to lock up the NFC West title with a win.

It was a rough December for the Baltimore Ravens. They lost their first game of the month after failing to convert on a two-point attempt on the final play of the game, then dropped three straight after losing quarterback Lamar Jackson to an ankle injury. Jackson is expected to return on Sunday, and the Ravens will try to keep their playoff hopes alive against a Los Angeles Rams team looking to clinch the NFC West.

How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Entering Sunday, the Ravens are one of seven teams with an 8-7 record in the AFC. Due to tiebreakers, they currently are the first team out of playoff position. They would need to win out and see Miami lose at some point over the next two weeks in order to punch a ticket to the postseason.

Getting Jackson back will be a huge boost for the Ravens' offense. The former MVP was averaging 260.5 passing yards and 69.3 rushing yards per game with 18 total touchdowns before getting hurt.

Los Angeles meanwhile has a chance to guarantee at least one playoff home game by taking care of business on Saturday. The Rams moved into the top spot in the NFC West with last week's Cardinals loss, and can clinch the division with a win and a loss by Arizona this week.

