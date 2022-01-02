Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Baltimore Ravens are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, and will look to kick a four-game losing streak against a Rams team that has a chance to lock up the NFC West title with a win.
    Author:

    It was a rough December for the Baltimore Ravens. They lost their first game of the month after failing to convert on a two-point attempt on the final play of the game, then dropped three straight after losing quarterback Lamar Jackson to an ankle injury. Jackson is expected to return on Sunday, and the Ravens will try to keep their playoff hopes alive against a Los Angeles Rams team looking to clinch the NFC West.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Entering Sunday, the Ravens are one of seven teams with an 8-7 record in the AFC. Due to tiebreakers, they currently are the first team out of playoff position. They would need to win out and see Miami lose at some point over the next two weeks in order to punch a ticket to the postseason. 

    Getting Jackson back will be a huge boost for the Ravens' offense. The former MVP was averaging 260.5 passing yards and 69.3 rushing yards per game with 18 total touchdowns before getting hurt.

    Los Angeles meanwhile has a chance to guarantee at least one playoff home game by taking care of business on Saturday. The Rams moved into the top spot in the NFC West with last week's Cardinals loss, and can clinch the division with a win and a loss by Arizona this week.

    Regional restrictions may apply. 

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following a 25-24 Chicago victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants at Bears

    51 seconds ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Bills

    51 seconds ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) jogs to the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Patriots

    51 seconds ago
    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Chiefs at Bengals

    51 seconds ago
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes 78 yards for a touchdown Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Colts

    51 seconds ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Football Team

    51 seconds ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on at the line in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at Jets

    51 seconds ago
    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-10 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 14, 2021. Nfl Cardinals Vs Panthers Carolina Panthers At Arizona Cardinals
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

    51 seconds ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    51 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy