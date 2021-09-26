How to Watch Dolphins at Raiders

The Dolphins will face a tough test in Week 3 action as they take on the red-hot Raiders on the road.

Through the first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season, the Raiders have made a major statement to the rest of the NFL. They knocked off the Ravens in Week 1 and then proceeded to defeat the Steelers last week. As for the opponent this week, the Dolphins, they are 1-1 with a Week 1 win over the New England Patriots and a loss last week to the Buffalo Bills.

How to Watch Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders:

Game Date: September 26th, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBS (WINK – Ft. Myers-Naples)

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, they will have to play without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this week. He suffered a rib injury last week and was placed on IR. Jacoby Brissett will take over as the starting quarterback in his absence.

So far this season for the Raiders, Derek Carr has looked very sharp. He has completed 66.7% of his pass attempts for 817 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Around him, the offense has looked great led by Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Henry Ruggs III, Darren Waller and Bryan Edwards.

Looking closer at the Dolphins' new quarterback, Brissett came in last week and had a rough debut with Miami. He completed just 60% of his passes for 169 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Brissett is not a guy that can power an offense and will need his playmakers to step up around him.

On the outside looking in of this matchup, the Raiders are the favorites. Miami has shown flashes of improvement, but they need to show more consistent moving forward, even without their first-string QB.

