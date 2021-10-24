Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) carries the ball against the New York Jets in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-5) enter a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium on a five-game losing streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Falcons

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium

Betting Information for Atlanta vs. Miami

Favorite Spread Total Falcons -2 47.5

Atlanta and Miami Stats

This year, the Falcons score 8.5 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Dolphins give up (29.5).

The Falcons rack up 72.2 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Dolphins allow per matchup (417.8).

The Falcons have six giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have seven takeaways.

This year the Dolphins score 13.1 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Falcons surrender (29.6).

The Dolphins rack up 62.6 fewer yards per game (290.0) than the Falcons allow (352.6).

This season the Dolphins have turned the ball over nine times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (3).

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan has accumulated 1,332 passing yards (266.4 per game) while completing 141 of 204 passes (69.1%), with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Mike Davis has 62 carries for a team-best 204 rushing yards (40.8 per game) and one touchdown. He also has 18 catches for 88 receiving yards (17.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Kyle Pitts has 24 catches (36 targets) and paces his team with 308 receiving yards (61.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Foyesade Oluokun has totaled 48 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.

Jaylinn Hawkins has a team-high one interception and has tacked on four tackles and one pass defended five this season.

Falcons Injuries: Takkarist McKinley: Questionable (Groin)

Dolphins Impact Players

This year Jacoby Brissett has recorded 883 passing yards (147.2 per game) while going 104-for-159 (65.4%) and throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions.

Myles Gaskin has picked up a team-best 176 rushing yards (29.3 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has tacked on 24 receptions for 136 yards and two TDs.

Mike Gesicki has been targeted 43 times and has 30 catches, leading his team with 342 yards (57.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Christian Wilkins has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 5.0 TFL and 28 tackles.

Jerome Baker's 42 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.

Elandon Roberts has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 24 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended six this season.

Dolphins Injuries: No Injuries Listed

