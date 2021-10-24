Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Dolphins (1-5) enter a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium on a five-game losing streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Falcons
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
Betting Information for Atlanta vs. Miami
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Falcons
-2
47.5
Atlanta and Miami Stats
- This year, the Falcons score 8.5 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Dolphins give up (29.5).
- The Falcons rack up 72.2 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Dolphins allow per matchup (417.8).
- The Falcons have six giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have seven takeaways.
- This year the Dolphins score 13.1 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Falcons surrender (29.6).
- The Dolphins rack up 62.6 fewer yards per game (290.0) than the Falcons allow (352.6).
- This season the Dolphins have turned the ball over nine times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (3).
Falcons Impact Players
- Matt Ryan has accumulated 1,332 passing yards (266.4 per game) while completing 141 of 204 passes (69.1%), with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- Mike Davis has 62 carries for a team-best 204 rushing yards (40.8 per game) and one touchdown. He also has 18 catches for 88 receiving yards (17.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- Kyle Pitts has 24 catches (36 targets) and paces his team with 308 receiving yards (61.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
- This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Foyesade Oluokun has totaled 48 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
- Jaylinn Hawkins has a team-high one interception and has tacked on four tackles and one pass defended five this season.
Falcons Injuries: Takkarist McKinley: Questionable (Groin)
Dolphins Impact Players
- This year Jacoby Brissett has recorded 883 passing yards (147.2 per game) while going 104-for-159 (65.4%) and throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Myles Gaskin has picked up a team-best 176 rushing yards (29.3 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has tacked on 24 receptions for 136 yards and two TDs.
- Mike Gesicki has been targeted 43 times and has 30 catches, leading his team with 342 yards (57.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Christian Wilkins has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 5.0 TFL and 28 tackles.
- Jerome Baker's 42 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.
- Elandon Roberts has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 24 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended six this season.
Dolphins Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Regional restrictions apply.
