Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws in over time against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (2-7) host the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Ravens

Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Thursday, November 11, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Miami

Favorite Spread Total Ravens -8.5 46.5

Baltimore and Miami Stats

The Ravens score 27.6 points per game, comparable to the 26.9 per contest the Dolphins surrender.

The Ravens average 427.9 yards per game, 36.0 more yards than the 391.9 the Dolphins allow per contest.

This year, the Ravens have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (13).

The Dolphins put up 7.2 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Ravens surrender (24.4).

The Dolphins collect 76.9 fewer yards per game (297.4) than the Ravens give up per contest (374.3).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has passed for 2,209 yards (173-for-266), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions (276.1 YPG). He's also run the ball 97 times for a team-high 600 yards and two scores, averaging 75.0 yards per game.

Marquise Brown has 46 receptions for a team-high 682 yards (85.3 per game) and six touchdowns.

Jayson Oweh has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 3.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Patrick Queen's 42 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.

Anthony Averett has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 38 tackles and eight passes defended.

Ravens Injuries: Mark Ingram II: Questionable (Ankle), Jimmy Smith: Doubtful (Ankle), L.J. Fort: Questionable (Finger), Calais Campbell: Out (Calf), Matt Judon: Questionable (Calf)

Dolphins Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett has 1,127 passing yards (125.2 per game) with a 64.4% completion percentage (130-for-202), throwing for five touchdowns with four interceptions.

Myles Gaskin has churned out a team-high 313 rushing yards (34.8 per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on 37 catches for 188 yards, also tops on the team, with three receiving touchdowns.

Mike Gesicki has 44 catches (63 targets) and paces his team with 529 receiving yards (58.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Emmanuel Ogbah has registered a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

This season Jerome Baker has collected 50 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Xavien Howard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 26 tackles and 10 passes defended nine this season.

Dolphins Injuries: Matt Breida: Questionable (Hamstring), Durham Smythe: Questionable (Concussion), Jamal Perry: Questionable (Foot)

