Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

The Buffalo Bills (0-1) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Miami Dolphins (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in an AFC East battle. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Bills

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Miami

Favorite Spread Total Bills -3 47.5

Buffalo and Miami Stats

Last year, the Bills racked up 10.2 more points per game (31.3) than the Dolphins allowed (21.1).

The Bills racked up 396.4 yards per game last year, 28.5 more yards than the 367.9 the Dolphins allowed per matchup.

Last season the Bills had 22 turnovers, seven fewer than the Dolphins had takeaways (29).

The Dolphins averaged just 1.9 more points per game (25.3) than the Bills allowed (23.4) last year.

The Dolphins racked up just 13.5 fewer yards per game (339.0) than the Bills allowed per matchup (352.5) last year.

The Dolphins had 20 giveaways last year, while the Bills had 26 takeaways.

Bills Impact Players

Last year Josh Allen collected 4,544 passing yards (284.0 per game) while going 396-for-572 (69.2%) and throwing for 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He tacked on 421 rushing yards on 102 carries with eight touchdowns.

Devin Singletary ran for 687 yards on 156 carries (42.9 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 16.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 269 yards.

Last season Stefon Diggs was targeted 166 times and had 127 catches for 1,535 yards with eight touchdowns.

Efe Obada showed out with an impressive stat line of 5.5 sacks, 4.0 TFL and 18 tackles last year.

Tremaine Edmunds' 2020 campaign saw him total 119 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two sacks.

Tre'Davious White intercepted three passes and tacked on 57 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended last season.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 1,814 yards while completing 64.1% of his passes last season, with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions (113.4 yards per game).

Myles Gaskin rushed for 584 yards on 142 attempts (58.4 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 38.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 41 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season Will Fuller V grabbed 53 passes (on 75 targets) for 879 yards (79.9 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Emmanuel Ogbah boasted an impressive stat line of 9.0 sacks, 6.0 TFL and 42 tackles.

Jerome Baker's 2020 campaign saw him total 111 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and seven sacks.

Xavien Howard picked off 10 passes and tacked on 51 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 20 passes defended last season.

