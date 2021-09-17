Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips (21) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips (21) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (0-1) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Miami Dolphins (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in an AFC East battle. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Bills

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Miami

Bills vs Dolphins Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bills

-3

47.5

Buffalo and Miami Stats

  • Last year, the Bills racked up 10.2 more points per game (31.3) than the Dolphins allowed (21.1).
  • The Bills racked up 396.4 yards per game last year, 28.5 more yards than the 367.9 the Dolphins allowed per matchup.
  • Last season the Bills had 22 turnovers, seven fewer than the Dolphins had takeaways (29).
  • The Dolphins averaged just 1.9 more points per game (25.3) than the Bills allowed (23.4) last year.
  • The Dolphins racked up just 13.5 fewer yards per game (339.0) than the Bills allowed per matchup (352.5) last year.
  • The Dolphins had 20 giveaways last year, while the Bills had 26 takeaways.

Bills Impact Players

  • Last year Josh Allen collected 4,544 passing yards (284.0 per game) while going 396-for-572 (69.2%) and throwing for 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He tacked on 421 rushing yards on 102 carries with eight touchdowns.
  • Devin Singletary ran for 687 yards on 156 carries (42.9 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 16.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 269 yards.
  • Last season Stefon Diggs was targeted 166 times and had 127 catches for 1,535 yards with eight touchdowns.
  • Efe Obada showed out with an impressive stat line of 5.5 sacks, 4.0 TFL and 18 tackles last year.
  • Tremaine Edmunds' 2020 campaign saw him total 119 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two sacks.
  • Tre'Davious White intercepted three passes and tacked on 57 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended last season.

Dolphins Impact Players

  • Tua Tagovailoa threw for 1,814 yards while completing 64.1% of his passes last season, with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions (113.4 yards per game).
  • Myles Gaskin rushed for 584 yards on 142 attempts (58.4 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 38.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 41 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Last season Will Fuller V grabbed 53 passes (on 75 targets) for 879 yards (79.9 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
  • Emmanuel Ogbah boasted an impressive stat line of 9.0 sacks, 6.0 TFL and 42 tackles.
  • Jerome Baker's 2020 campaign saw him total 111 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and seven sacks.
  • Xavien Howard picked off 10 passes and tacked on 51 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 20 passes defended last season.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the secondquarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Cards 113
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Cincinnati Bengals fans watch a replay as the chains come out to measure a run by Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals won 27-24 on a last minute field goal in overtime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
NFL

Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips (21) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman (23) carries as Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter (4) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) avoids New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) to throw a touchdown pass during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the game winning touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in overtime during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry (40) grabs onto Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy