How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bills (4-2) host a struggling Miami Dolphins (1-6) squad on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Highmark Stadium. The Dolphins have lost six straight games. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
Buffalo and Miami Stats
- The Bills average 33.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Dolphins give up per outing (29.6).
- The Bills collect 411.5 yards per game, only 3.4 fewer than the 414.9 the Dolphins give up per outing.
- The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Dolphins have forced (9).
- The Dolphins score 18.1 points per game, comparable to the 16.3 the Bills give up.
- The Dolphins rack up 37.4 more yards per game (307.6) than the Bills allow (270.2).
- This year the Dolphins have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Bills have takeaways (16).
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen has passed for 1,723 yards (149-for-230), with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions (287.2 YPG). He's also carried the football 44 times for a team-high 214 yards and two scores, averaging 35.7 YPG.
- Devin Singletary has churned out a team-leading 311 rushing yards (51.8 per game) plus one touchdown.
- Stefon Diggs has been targeted 58 times and has 37 catches, leading his team with 463 yards (77.2 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- Gregory Rousseau has registered a team-leading three sacks, while adding four TFL, 20 tackles, and one interception.
- Tremaine Edmunds' 40 tackles, three TFL, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
- This season Micah Hyde leads the team with three interceptions and has added 24 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.
Bills Injury Report
Justin Zimmer
DT
Foot
Questionable
Dawson Knox
TE
Hand
Out
Spencer Brown
OT
Back
Doubtful
Dolphins Impact Players
- Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 883 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes, with four touchdowns and two interceptions (126.1 yards per game).
- Myles Gaskin has racked up a team-high 243 rushing yards (34.7 per game). He has added 28 catches for 146 yards with three receiving touchdowns.
- Mike Gesicki has racked up 37 catches for 427 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 61 receiving yards per game.
- Emmanuel Ogbah has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up three TFL and 17 tackles.
- Jerome Baker has collected 43 tackles, one TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Xavien Howard leads the team with two interceptions and has added 21 tackles and nine passes defended.
Dolphins Injury Report
Xavien Howard
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Jerome Baker
LB
Knee
Questionable
DeVante Parker
WR
Shoulder
Questionable
Greg Mancz
OL
Groin
Questionable
Byron Jones
CB
Achilles
Full Participation In Practice
Noah Igbinoghene
CB
Knee
Questionable
Elandon Roberts
LB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Jaelan Phillips
LB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Zach Sieler
DT
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Jacoby Brissett
QB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Brandon Jones
S
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Bills Schedule and Results
10/3/2021
Texans
W 40-0
Home
10/10/2021
Chiefs
W 38-20
Away
10/18/2021
Titans
L 34-31
Away
10/31/2021
Dolphins
-
Home
11/7/2021
Jaguars
-
Away
11/14/2021
Jets
-
Away
11/21/2021
Colts
-
Home
Dolphins Schedule and Results
10/10/2021
Tampa Bay
L 45-17
Away
10/17/2021
Jacksonville
L 23-20
Away
10/24/2021
Atlanta
L 30-28
Home
10/31/2021
Buffalo
-
Away
11/7/2021
Houston
-
Home
11/11/2021
Baltimore
-
Home
11/21/2021
New York
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.