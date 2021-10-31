Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball as they face the Titans at Nissan Stadium Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Bills 308 Syndication The Tennessean

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball as they face the Titans at Nissan Stadium Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Bills 308 Syndication The Tennessean

    The Buffalo Bills (4-2) host a struggling Miami Dolphins (1-6) squad on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Highmark Stadium. The Dolphins have lost six straight games. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins

    Buffalo and Miami Stats

    • The Bills average 33.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Dolphins give up per outing (29.6).
    • The Bills collect 411.5 yards per game, only 3.4 fewer than the 414.9 the Dolphins give up per outing.
    • The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Dolphins have forced (9).
    • The Dolphins score 18.1 points per game, comparable to the 16.3 the Bills give up.
    • The Dolphins rack up 37.4 more yards per game (307.6) than the Bills allow (270.2).
    • This year the Dolphins have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Bills have takeaways (16).

    Bills Impact Players

    • Josh Allen has passed for 1,723 yards (149-for-230), with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions (287.2 YPG). He's also carried the football 44 times for a team-high 214 yards and two scores, averaging 35.7 YPG.
    • Devin Singletary has churned out a team-leading 311 rushing yards (51.8 per game) plus one touchdown.
    • Stefon Diggs has been targeted 58 times and has 37 catches, leading his team with 463 yards (77.2 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns.
    • Gregory Rousseau has registered a team-leading three sacks, while adding four TFL, 20 tackles, and one interception.
    • Tremaine Edmunds' 40 tackles, three TFL, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Micah Hyde leads the team with three interceptions and has added 24 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

    Bills Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Justin Zimmer

    DT

    Foot

    Questionable

    Dawson Knox

    TE

    Hand

    Out

    Spencer Brown

    OT

    Back

    Doubtful

    Dolphins Impact Players

    • Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 883 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes, with four touchdowns and two interceptions (126.1 yards per game).
    • Myles Gaskin has racked up a team-high 243 rushing yards (34.7 per game). He has added 28 catches for 146 yards with three receiving touchdowns.
    • Mike Gesicki has racked up 37 catches for 427 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 61 receiving yards per game.
    • Emmanuel Ogbah has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up three TFL and 17 tackles.
    • Jerome Baker has collected 43 tackles, one TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Xavien Howard leads the team with two interceptions and has added 21 tackles and nine passes defended.

    Dolphins Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Xavien Howard

    CB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jerome Baker

    LB

    Knee

    Questionable

    DeVante Parker

    WR

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Greg Mancz

    OL

    Groin

    Questionable

    Byron Jones

    CB

    Achilles

    Full Participation In Practice

    Noah Igbinoghene

    CB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Elandon Roberts

    LB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jaelan Phillips

    LB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tua Tagovailoa

    QB

    Ribs

    Full Participation In Practice

    Zach Sieler

    DT

    Ribs

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jacoby Brissett

    QB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Brandon Jones

    S

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Bills Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Texans

    W 40-0

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Chiefs

    W 38-20

    Away

    10/18/2021

    Titans

    L 34-31

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Dolphins

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Jets

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Colts

    -

    Home

    Dolphins Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Tampa Bay

    L 45-17

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Jacksonville

    L 23-20

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Atlanta

    L 30-28

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    New York

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

