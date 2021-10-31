Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball as they face the Titans at Nissan Stadium Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Bills 308 Syndication The Tennessean

The Buffalo Bills (4-2) host a struggling Miami Dolphins (1-6) squad on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Highmark Stadium. The Dolphins have lost six straight games. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Buffalo and Miami Stats

The Bills average 33.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Dolphins give up per outing (29.6).

The Bills collect 411.5 yards per game, only 3.4 fewer than the 414.9 the Dolphins give up per outing.

The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Dolphins have forced (9).

The Dolphins score 18.1 points per game, comparable to the 16.3 the Bills give up.

The Dolphins rack up 37.4 more yards per game (307.6) than the Bills allow (270.2).

This year the Dolphins have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Bills have takeaways (16).

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has passed for 1,723 yards (149-for-230), with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions (287.2 YPG). He's also carried the football 44 times for a team-high 214 yards and two scores, averaging 35.7 YPG.

Devin Singletary has churned out a team-leading 311 rushing yards (51.8 per game) plus one touchdown.

Stefon Diggs has been targeted 58 times and has 37 catches, leading his team with 463 yards (77.2 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns.

Gregory Rousseau has registered a team-leading three sacks, while adding four TFL, 20 tackles, and one interception.

Tremaine Edmunds' 40 tackles, three TFL, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.

This season Micah Hyde leads the team with three interceptions and has added 24 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

Bills Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Zimmer DT Foot Questionable Dawson Knox TE Hand Out Spencer Brown OT Back Doubtful

Dolphins Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 883 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes, with four touchdowns and two interceptions (126.1 yards per game).

Myles Gaskin has racked up a team-high 243 rushing yards (34.7 per game). He has added 28 catches for 146 yards with three receiving touchdowns.

Mike Gesicki has racked up 37 catches for 427 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 61 receiving yards per game.

Emmanuel Ogbah has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up three TFL and 17 tackles.

Jerome Baker has collected 43 tackles, one TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Xavien Howard leads the team with two interceptions and has added 21 tackles and nine passes defended.

Dolphins Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Xavien Howard CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jerome Baker LB Knee Questionable DeVante Parker WR Shoulder Questionable Greg Mancz OL Groin Questionable Byron Jones CB Achilles Full Participation In Practice Noah Igbinoghene CB Knee Questionable Elandon Roberts LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jaelan Phillips LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Tua Tagovailoa QB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Zach Sieler DT Ribs Full Participation In Practice Jacoby Brissett QB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Brandon Jones S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Bills Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Texans W 40-0 Home 10/10/2021 Chiefs W 38-20 Away 10/18/2021 Titans L 34-31 Away 10/31/2021 Dolphins - Home 11/7/2021 Jaguars - Away 11/14/2021 Jets - Away 11/21/2021 Colts - Home

Dolphins Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Tampa Bay L 45-17 Away 10/17/2021 Jacksonville L 23-20 Away 10/24/2021 Atlanta L 30-28 Home 10/31/2021 Buffalo - Away 11/7/2021 Houston - Home 11/11/2021 Baltimore - Home 11/21/2021 New York - Away

