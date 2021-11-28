How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Dolphins (4-7) host the Carolina Panthers (5-6) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium and will try to extend a three-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Panthers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
Betting Information for Carolina vs. Miami
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Panthers
-2
42
Carolina and Miami Stats
- The Panthers rack up 20.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Dolphins allow per matchup (24.5).
- The Panthers average 64.1 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (382.8).
- The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (16) this season.
- This year the Dolphins put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Panthers give up (20.0).
- The Dolphins collect 21.8 more yards per game (310.5) than the Panthers give up (288.7).
- This year the Dolphins have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Panthers' takeaways (13).
Panthers Impact Players
- Chuba Hubbard has rushed for a team-high 421 yards (38.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- D.J. Moore has hauled in 62 passes for a team best 751 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 68.3 receiving yards per game.
- Haason Reddick has 10.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 12.0 TFL and 50 tackles.
- Jeremy Chinn has totaled 71 tackles and 5.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Shaq Thompson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 56 tackles, 5.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended 11 this season.
Panthers Injuries: John Miller: Questionable (Knee), Christian McCaffrey: Questionable (Shoulder), Dennis Daley: Out (Concussion), Tahir Whitehead: Questionable (Rib), Sam Franklin: Questionable (Ankle), Donte Jackson: Doubtful (Toe), Brandon Zylstra: Questionable (Shoulder), Russell Okung: Questionable (Calf), Marquis Haynes: Questionable (Shoulder)
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,471 yards while completing 68% of his passes, with nine touchdowns and six interceptions (133.7 yards per game).
- Myles Gaskin has 123 carries for a team-high 433 rushing yards (39.4 per game) and one touchdown. He also has 41 catches for 209 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
- Jaylen Waddle has been targeted 93 times and has 68 catches, leading his team with 622 yards (56.5 per game) while also scoring three touchdowns.
- This season Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
- Jerome Baker has totaled 60 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Xavien Howard has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 34 tackles and 12 passes defended.
Dolphins Injuries: Solomon Kindley: Out (Foot), Jakeem Grant Sr.: Questionable (Hamstring), Salvon Ahmed: Out (Shoulder), Tua Tagovailoa: Questionable (Left Thumb)
