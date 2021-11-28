Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Michael Dogbe (91) defends during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (4-7) host the Carolina Panthers (5-6) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium and will try to extend a three-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Panthers

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Miami

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -2 42

Carolina and Miami Stats

The Panthers rack up 20.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Dolphins allow per matchup (24.5).

The Panthers average 64.1 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (382.8).

The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (16) this season.

This year the Dolphins put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Panthers give up (20.0).

The Dolphins collect 21.8 more yards per game (310.5) than the Panthers give up (288.7).

This year the Dolphins have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Panthers' takeaways (13).

Panthers Impact Players

Chuba Hubbard has rushed for a team-high 421 yards (38.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

D.J. Moore has hauled in 62 passes for a team best 751 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 68.3 receiving yards per game.

Haason Reddick has 10.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 12.0 TFL and 50 tackles.

Jeremy Chinn has totaled 71 tackles and 5.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Shaq Thompson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 56 tackles, 5.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended 11 this season.

Panthers Injuries: John Miller: Questionable (Knee), Christian McCaffrey: Questionable (Shoulder), Dennis Daley: Out (Concussion), Tahir Whitehead: Questionable (Rib), Sam Franklin: Questionable (Ankle), Donte Jackson: Doubtful (Toe), Brandon Zylstra: Questionable (Shoulder), Russell Okung: Questionable (Calf), Marquis Haynes: Questionable (Shoulder)

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,471 yards while completing 68% of his passes, with nine touchdowns and six interceptions (133.7 yards per game).

Myles Gaskin has 123 carries for a team-high 433 rushing yards (39.4 per game) and one touchdown. He also has 41 catches for 209 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Jaylen Waddle has been targeted 93 times and has 68 catches, leading his team with 622 yards (56.5 per game) while also scoring three touchdowns.

This season Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

Jerome Baker has totaled 60 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Xavien Howard has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 34 tackles and 12 passes defended.

Dolphins Injuries: Solomon Kindley: Out (Foot), Jakeem Grant Sr.: Questionable (Hamstring), Salvon Ahmed: Out (Shoulder), Tua Tagovailoa: Questionable (Left Thumb)

