How to Watch Dolphins at Bears

The Miami Dolphins will travel to Chicago to open their preseason slate against a Bears team with as much excitement around them as they have had in years.

The Bears have brought in what seems like their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields from Ohio State. Fields slipped in the draft and the Bears traded up to grab him to hopefully solidify their most glaring need. Chicago had signed Andy Dalton in the offseason, but the opportunity to get Fields was just something the Bears couldn't pass up. Head Coach Matt Nagy insists that Dalton will be the starter at the beginning of the year, but it is only a matter of time before Fields will be under center.

The Dolphins were in the same position last year when they drafted Tua Tagovailoa, and he helped lead Miami to a 10-6 record. Tagovailoa was good but not great, and it led to whispers that the Dolphins might be looking for a better option, namely Deshaun Watson. Miami never pulled the trigger and will come into the start of the year with Tagovailoa under center.

Both the Dolphins and the Bears have a very good defense and just need the offense to keep them from being on the field all game long. The Bears' defense tired as the season went on and after a quick start couldn't keep up the pace. The hope is that bringing in Fields and the emergence of David Montgomery in the backfield will help.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Normally preseason games are hit or miss, but with the Bears breaking in Justin Fields this will be a must-watch game. It will be interesting to see how long he plays, but the excitement in Chicago is real, and they can't wait to see their new quarterback on the field. Fields alone make this a game worth tuning in for.

Regional restrictions may apply.