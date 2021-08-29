How to Watch Dolphins at Bengals

August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Miami Dolphins close out the preseason with a trip to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.
Author:

Miami enters its final preseason game 1-1 after beating the Falcons 37-17 last week. The Dolphins have to be pleased with how their first-teamers have played in their two games. In the first game, they dominated the Bears before the reserves gave up the lead. In the game against the Falcons, Tua Tagovailoa was sharp, throwing for 183 yards and one touchdown in limited time.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS 

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tagovailoa won't play in this game, but the Dolphins have to be encouraged with how well he has been playing. If Miami can get its full arsenal of wide receivers healthy and on the field and Tagovailoa keeps progressing the way he has, this could be a pretty potent offense.

The Bengals come into the last preseason game 1-1 after beating the Bucs in the first game and then dropping the second to the Washington Football Team 17-13. Starting quarterback Joe Burrow hasn't played yet after recovering from a torn ACL but looks like he will be ready to start the season when the Bengals host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

This is another game where fans shouldn't expect to see much from the starters but instead guys trying to use their last opportunity to make the team. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
29
2021

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Trey Lance
NFL

How to Watch Raiders at 49ers

Stanford Womens Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch San Diego State at Stanford

Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa
NFL

How to Watch Dolphins at Bengals

Lionel Messi
Ligue 1

How to Watch Reims vs PSG

Soccer Fans
Soccer

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Washington

Houston Astros
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Rangers

LLWS
Other

How to Watch Michigan vs Ohio in the Little League World Series Championship

Bernhard Langer
Golf

How to Watch the Ally Challenge, Final Round

Chicago Cubs
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at White Sox

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy