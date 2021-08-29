How to Watch Dolphins at Bengals

The Miami Dolphins close out the preseason with a trip to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Miami enters its final preseason game 1-1 after beating the Falcons 37-17 last week. The Dolphins have to be pleased with how their first-teamers have played in their two games. In the first game, they dominated the Bears before the reserves gave up the lead. In the game against the Falcons, Tua Tagovailoa was sharp, throwing for 183 yards and one touchdown in limited time.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tagovailoa won't play in this game, but the Dolphins have to be encouraged with how well he has been playing. If Miami can get its full arsenal of wide receivers healthy and on the field and Tagovailoa keeps progressing the way he has, this could be a pretty potent offense.

The Bengals come into the last preseason game 1-1 after beating the Bucs in the first game and then dropping the second to the Washington Football Team 17-13. Starting quarterback Joe Burrow hasn't played yet after recovering from a torn ACL but looks like he will be ready to start the season when the Bengals host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

This is another game where fans shouldn't expect to see much from the starters but instead guys trying to use their last opportunity to make the team.

Regional restrictions may apply.