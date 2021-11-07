Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) catches a pass as Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-7), losers of seven straight games, host the Houston Texans (1-7), who have also lost seven straight, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Texans

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium

Betting Information for Miami vs. Houston

Favorite Spread Total Dolphins -5.5 46.5

Miami and Houston Stats

The Dolphins rack up 17.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer than the Texans allow per contest (30.1).

The Dolphins rack up 301.9 yards per game, 99.5 fewer yards than the 401.4 the Texans allow per outing.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (9) this season.

The Texans average 14.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Dolphins surrender (29.1).

The Texans average 125.8 fewer yards per game (281.1) than the Dolphins give up per contest (406.9).

The Texans have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (9).

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,040 yards (103-for-157), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions (130.0 yards per game).

Myles Gaskin has run for a team-leading 279 yards (34.9 per game). He also leads his team in receiving yards, grabbing 31 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

Mike Gesicki has 40 receptions for a team-high 475 yards (59.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Emmanuel Ogbah has notched a team-leading 2.5 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Jerome Baker has totaled 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Xavien Howard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles and 10 passes defended eight this season.

Dolphins Injuries: Matt Breida: Out (Hamstring), Jamal Perry: Questionable (Foot)

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills has 1,357 passing yards (169.6 per game) with a 67% completion percentage (140-for-209), throwing for seven touchdowns with eight interceptions.

David Johnson has taken 29 carries for a team-leading 108 rushing yards (13.5 per game). He's also caught 20 passes for 153 yards (19.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

This year Brandin Cooks has 51 receptions for a team-high 585 yards (73.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Jonathan Greenard leads the team with 7.0 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 20 tackles.

This season Eric Wilson has racked up 42 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 39 tackles and four passes defended eight this season.

Texans Injuries: Bradley Roby: Out (Not Injury Related), Kyle Emanuel: Out (Concussion)

Regional restrictions apply.