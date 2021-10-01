Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) is pressured by Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42)and defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-2) host a struggling Indianapolis Colts (0-3) squad on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Colts have lost three games in a row. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Colts

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Miami vs. Indianapolis

Favorite Spread Total Dolphins -2 42.5

Miami and Indianapolis Stats

The Dolphins put up 15.0 points per game, 11.7 fewer than the Colts give up per matchup (26.7).

The Dolphins average 105.0 fewer yards per game (268.3), than the Colts give up per matchup (373.3).

The Dolphins have four giveaways this season, while the Colts have six takeaways.

The Colts average 8.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Dolphins give up (27.3).

The Colts rack up 86.3 fewer yards per game (315.0) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (401.3).

This year the Colts have three turnovers, two fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (5).

Dolphins Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett has 384 yards through the air (128.0 per game) and a 62.9% completion percentage (56-for-89), flinging zero touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 49 rushing yards on 13 attempts (with one touchdown).

Myles Gaskin has 27 attempts for a team-best 139 rushing yards (46.3 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 12 catches for 57 receiving yards (19.0 per game).

Jaylen Waddle has hauled in 22 passes for a team best 167 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 55.7 receiving yards per game.

This season Brandon Jones leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Jerome Baker has totaled 24 tackles, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Xavien Howard leads the team with one interception and has added 10 tackles and three passes defended.

Dolphins Injuries: Tua Tagovailoa: Questionable (Illness), Solomon Kindley: Questionable (Foot), Byron Jones: Doubtful (Groin), Kavon Frazier: Doubtful (Shoulder)

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz has passed for 692 yards (64-of-106), with three touchdowns and one interception (230.7 yards per game). He's also rushed nine times for 60 yards.

Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-leading 171 yards on 42 attempts (57.0 yards per game). He also averages 23.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 70 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. has 17 catches (28 targets) and paces his team with 220 receiving yards (73.3 per game).

This season Al-Quadin Muhammad leads the team with 1.5 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Bobby Okereke has collected 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Khari Willis has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 19 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

Colts Injuries: T.J. Carrie: Out (Hamstring), Michael Pittman Jr.: Out (Calf)

Regional restrictions apply.