Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

The Miami Dolphins (1-2) host a struggling Indianapolis Colts (0-3) squad on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Colts have lost three games in a row. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Colts
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Miami vs. Indianapolis
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Dolphins
-2
42.5
Miami and Indianapolis Stats
- The Dolphins put up 15.0 points per game, 11.7 fewer than the Colts give up per matchup (26.7).
- The Dolphins average 105.0 fewer yards per game (268.3), than the Colts give up per matchup (373.3).
- The Dolphins have four giveaways this season, while the Colts have six takeaways.
- The Colts average 8.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Dolphins give up (27.3).
- The Colts rack up 86.3 fewer yards per game (315.0) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (401.3).
- This year the Colts have three turnovers, two fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (5).
Dolphins Impact Players
- Jacoby Brissett has 384 yards through the air (128.0 per game) and a 62.9% completion percentage (56-for-89), flinging zero touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 49 rushing yards on 13 attempts (with one touchdown).
- Myles Gaskin has 27 attempts for a team-best 139 rushing yards (46.3 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 12 catches for 57 receiving yards (19.0 per game).
- Jaylen Waddle has hauled in 22 passes for a team best 167 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 55.7 receiving yards per game.
- This season Brandon Jones leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
- Jerome Baker has totaled 24 tackles, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Xavien Howard leads the team with one interception and has added 10 tackles and three passes defended.
Dolphins Injuries: Tua Tagovailoa: Questionable (Illness), Solomon Kindley: Questionable (Foot), Byron Jones: Doubtful (Groin), Kavon Frazier: Doubtful (Shoulder)
Colts Impact Players
- Carson Wentz has passed for 692 yards (64-of-106), with three touchdowns and one interception (230.7 yards per game). He's also rushed nine times for 60 yards.
- Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-leading 171 yards on 42 attempts (57.0 yards per game). He also averages 23.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 70 yards.
- Michael Pittman Jr. has 17 catches (28 targets) and paces his team with 220 receiving yards (73.3 per game).
- This season Al-Quadin Muhammad leads the team with 1.5 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
- Bobby Okereke has collected 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Khari Willis has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 19 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.
Colts Injuries: T.J. Carrie: Out (Hamstring), Michael Pittman Jr.: Out (Calf)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
3
2021
Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)