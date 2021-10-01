Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) is pressured by Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42)and defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) is pressured by Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42)and defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-2) host a struggling Indianapolis Colts (0-3) squad on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Colts have lost three games in a row. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Colts

Betting Information for Miami vs. Indianapolis

Dolphins vs Colts Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Dolphins

-2

42.5

Miami and Indianapolis Stats

  • The Dolphins put up 15.0 points per game, 11.7 fewer than the Colts give up per matchup (26.7).
  • The Dolphins average 105.0 fewer yards per game (268.3), than the Colts give up per matchup (373.3).
  • The Dolphins have four giveaways this season, while the Colts have six takeaways.
  • The Colts average 8.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Dolphins give up (27.3).
  • The Colts rack up 86.3 fewer yards per game (315.0) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (401.3).
  • This year the Colts have three turnovers, two fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (5).

Dolphins Impact Players

  • Jacoby Brissett has 384 yards through the air (128.0 per game) and a 62.9% completion percentage (56-for-89), flinging zero touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 49 rushing yards on 13 attempts (with one touchdown).
  • Myles Gaskin has 27 attempts for a team-best 139 rushing yards (46.3 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 12 catches for 57 receiving yards (19.0 per game).
  • Jaylen Waddle has hauled in 22 passes for a team best 167 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 55.7 receiving yards per game.
  • This season Brandon Jones leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
  • Jerome Baker has totaled 24 tackles, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
  • This season Xavien Howard leads the team with one interception and has added 10 tackles and three passes defended.

Dolphins Injuries: Tua Tagovailoa: Questionable (Illness), Solomon Kindley: Questionable (Foot), Byron Jones: Doubtful (Groin), Kavon Frazier: Doubtful (Shoulder)

Colts Impact Players

  • Carson Wentz has passed for 692 yards (64-of-106), with three touchdowns and one interception (230.7 yards per game). He's also rushed nine times for 60 yards.
  • Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-leading 171 yards on 42 attempts (57.0 yards per game). He also averages 23.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 70 yards.
  • Michael Pittman Jr. has 17 catches (28 targets) and paces his team with 220 receiving yards (73.3 per game).
  • This season Al-Quadin Muhammad leads the team with 1.5 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
  • Bobby Okereke has collected 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
  • Khari Willis has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 19 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

Colts Injuries: T.J. Carrie: Out (Hamstring), Michael Pittman Jr.: Out (Calf)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) is pressured by Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42)and defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

5 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Andrew Van Buren (21) is run out of bounds during the first half of play versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

5 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and tight end Austin Hooper (81) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

6 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (23) runs the ball against Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive back Jay Stanley (21) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

7 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson (3) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the fourth quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

7 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Ervin (20) is tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive tackle Christopher Love (73) and Nevada Wolf Pack cornerback AJ King (4) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

8 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs in for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

8 minutes ago
Florida State Seminoles quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) runs the ball as he looks to pass. The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Florida State Seminoles 31-23 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Fsu V Louisville Football711a
NCAA Football

Florida State vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

8 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the football from Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

9 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy