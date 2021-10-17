Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    • October 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) attempts to get past Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Jamel Dean (35) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Dolphins (1-4) bring a four-game losing streak on the road October 17, 2021 against a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars squad (0-5), who have won 5 straight. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jaguars vs. Dolphins

    Miami and Jacksonville Stats

    • The Dolphins rack up 14.6 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Jaguars allow (30.4).
    • The Dolphins collect 261.8 yards per game, 146.6 fewer yards than the 408.4 the Jaguars allow per contest.
    • The Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).
    • The Jaguars score 18.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer than the Dolphins give up (30.8).
    • The Jaguars rack up 348 yards per game, 74.2 fewer yards than the 422.2 the Dolphins give up.
    • This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Dolphins' takeaways (6).

    Dolphins Impact Players

    • Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 858 yards (103-for-158), with four touchdowns and two interceptions (171.6 yards per game). He's also rushed 16 times for 57 yards and one touchdown.
    • Myles Gaskin has 34 attempts for a team-high 167 rushing yards (33.4 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 22 catches for 131 receiving yards (26.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • DeVante Parker has 17 catches (32 targets) and paces his team with 242 receiving yards (48.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
    • Christian Wilkins has registered a team-leading two sacks, while adding five TFL and 25 tackles.
    • Jerome Baker's 34 tackles, one TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.
    • Elandon Roberts has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 20 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended five this season.

    Dolphins Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tua Tagovailoa

    QB

    Ribs

    Questionable

    DeVante Parker

    WR

    Shoulder

    Out

    Xavien Howard

    CB

    Shoulder

    Out

    Adam Shaheen

    TE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Byron Jones

    CB

    Achilles

    Questionable

    Jacoby Brissett

    QB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Preston Williams

    WR

    Groin

    Questionable

    Brandon Jones

    S

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • This year Trevor Lawrence has put up 1,146 passing yards (229.2 per game) while going 104-for-175 (59.4%) and throwing for six touchdowns with eight interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 110 rushing yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns.
    • James Robinson has 67 carries for a team-high 387 rushing yards (77.4 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 14 catches for 88 receiving yards .
    • Laviska Shenault Jr. has been targeted 31 times and has 20 catches, leading his team with 252 yards (50.4 per game).
    • This season Josh Allen leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added two TFL and 18 tackles.
    • Myles Jack has totaled 36 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Andrew Wingard has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 31 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

    Jaguars Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Adam Gotsis

    DE

    Rest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rashaad Coward

    OL

    Ankle

    Out

    Marvin Jones Jr.

    WR

    Personal

    Full Participation In Practice

    Myles Jack

    LB

    Back

    Out

    Tyler Shatley

    OL

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Roy Robertson-Harris

    DE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Tyson Campbell

    CB

    Toe

    Questionable

    Ben Bartch

    OL

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Lerentee McCray

    DE

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dakota Allen

    LB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dolphins Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Raiders

    L 31-28

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Colts

    L 27-17

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Buccaneers

    L 45-17

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Bills

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Texans

    -

    Home

    Jaguars Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Arizona

    L 31-19

    Home

    9/30/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 24-21

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Tennessee

    L 37-19

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    9:30
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    NFL

    How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jaguars

    50 seconds ago
    NFL

    Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    50 seconds ago
    NFL

    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    50 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
