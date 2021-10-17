Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) attempts to get past Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Jamel Dean (35) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-4) bring a four-game losing streak on the road October 17, 2021 against a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars squad (0-5), who have won 5 straight. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Dolphins

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Miami and Jacksonville Stats

The Dolphins rack up 14.6 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Jaguars allow (30.4).

The Dolphins collect 261.8 yards per game, 146.6 fewer yards than the 408.4 the Jaguars allow per contest.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).

The Jaguars score 18.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer than the Dolphins give up (30.8).

The Jaguars rack up 348 yards per game, 74.2 fewer yards than the 422.2 the Dolphins give up.

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Dolphins' takeaways (6).

Dolphins Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 858 yards (103-for-158), with four touchdowns and two interceptions (171.6 yards per game). He's also rushed 16 times for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Myles Gaskin has 34 attempts for a team-high 167 rushing yards (33.4 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 22 catches for 131 receiving yards (26.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

DeVante Parker has 17 catches (32 targets) and paces his team with 242 receiving yards (48.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Christian Wilkins has registered a team-leading two sacks, while adding five TFL and 25 tackles.

Jerome Baker's 34 tackles, one TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.

Elandon Roberts has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 20 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended five this season.

Dolphins Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tua Tagovailoa QB Ribs Questionable DeVante Parker WR Shoulder Out Xavien Howard CB Shoulder Out Adam Shaheen TE Knee Questionable Byron Jones CB Achilles Questionable Jacoby Brissett QB Hamstring Questionable Preston Williams WR Groin Questionable Brandon Jones S Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Jaguars Impact Players

This year Trevor Lawrence has put up 1,146 passing yards (229.2 per game) while going 104-for-175 (59.4%) and throwing for six touchdowns with eight interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 110 rushing yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns.

James Robinson has 67 carries for a team-high 387 rushing yards (77.4 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 14 catches for 88 receiving yards .

Laviska Shenault Jr. has been targeted 31 times and has 20 catches, leading his team with 252 yards (50.4 per game).

This season Josh Allen leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added two TFL and 18 tackles.

Myles Jack has totaled 36 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Andrew Wingard has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 31 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Jaguars Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Adam Gotsis DE Rest Full Participation In Practice Rashaad Coward OL Ankle Out Marvin Jones Jr. WR Personal Full Participation In Practice Myles Jack LB Back Out Tyler Shatley OL Groin Full Participation In Practice Roy Robertson-Harris DE Ankle Questionable Tyson Campbell CB Toe Questionable Ben Bartch OL Groin Full Participation In Practice Lerentee McCray DE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Dakota Allen LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Dolphins Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Raiders L 31-28 Away 10/3/2021 Colts L 27-17 Home 10/10/2021 Buccaneers L 45-17 Away 10/17/2021 Jaguars - Away 10/24/2021 Falcons - Home 10/31/2021 Bills - Away 11/7/2021 Texans - Home

Jaguars Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Arizona L 31-19 Home 9/30/2021 Cincinnati L 24-21 Away 10/10/2021 Tennessee L 37-19 Home 10/17/2021 Miami - Home 10/31/2021 Seattle - Away 11/7/2021 Buffalo - Home 11/14/2021 Indianapolis - Away

Regional restrictions apply.