Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Dolphins (1-4) bring a four-game losing streak on the road October 17, 2021 against a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars squad (0-5), who have won 5 straight. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Dolphins
- Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Miami and Jacksonville Stats
- The Dolphins rack up 14.6 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Jaguars allow (30.4).
- The Dolphins collect 261.8 yards per game, 146.6 fewer yards than the 408.4 the Jaguars allow per contest.
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).
- The Jaguars score 18.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer than the Dolphins give up (30.8).
- The Jaguars rack up 348 yards per game, 74.2 fewer yards than the 422.2 the Dolphins give up.
- This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Dolphins' takeaways (6).
Dolphins Impact Players
- Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 858 yards (103-for-158), with four touchdowns and two interceptions (171.6 yards per game). He's also rushed 16 times for 57 yards and one touchdown.
- Myles Gaskin has 34 attempts for a team-high 167 rushing yards (33.4 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 22 catches for 131 receiving yards (26.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
- DeVante Parker has 17 catches (32 targets) and paces his team with 242 receiving yards (48.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Christian Wilkins has registered a team-leading two sacks, while adding five TFL and 25 tackles.
- Jerome Baker's 34 tackles, one TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.
- Elandon Roberts has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 20 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended five this season.
Dolphins Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Ribs
Questionable
DeVante Parker
WR
Shoulder
Out
Xavien Howard
CB
Shoulder
Out
Adam Shaheen
TE
Knee
Questionable
Byron Jones
CB
Achilles
Questionable
Jacoby Brissett
QB
Hamstring
Questionable
Preston Williams
WR
Groin
Questionable
Brandon Jones
S
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Jaguars Impact Players
- This year Trevor Lawrence has put up 1,146 passing yards (229.2 per game) while going 104-for-175 (59.4%) and throwing for six touchdowns with eight interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 110 rushing yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns.
- James Robinson has 67 carries for a team-high 387 rushing yards (77.4 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 14 catches for 88 receiving yards .
- Laviska Shenault Jr. has been targeted 31 times and has 20 catches, leading his team with 252 yards (50.4 per game).
- This season Josh Allen leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added two TFL and 18 tackles.
- Myles Jack has totaled 36 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Andrew Wingard has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 31 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Adam Gotsis
DE
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Rashaad Coward
OL
Ankle
Out
Marvin Jones Jr.
WR
Personal
Full Participation In Practice
Myles Jack
LB
Back
Out
Tyler Shatley
OL
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Roy Robertson-Harris
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Tyson Campbell
CB
Toe
Questionable
Ben Bartch
OL
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Lerentee McCray
DE
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Dakota Allen
LB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Dolphins Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Raiders
L 31-28
Away
10/3/2021
Colts
L 27-17
Home
10/10/2021
Buccaneers
L 45-17
Away
10/17/2021
Jaguars
-
Away
10/24/2021
Falcons
-
Home
10/31/2021
Bills
-
Away
11/7/2021
Texans
-
Home
Jaguars Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Arizona
L 31-19
Home
9/30/2021
Cincinnati
L 24-21
Away
10/10/2021
Tennessee
L 37-19
Home
10/17/2021
Miami
-
Home
10/31/2021
Seattle
-
Away
11/7/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
11/14/2021
Indianapolis
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.