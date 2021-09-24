September 24, 2021
Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-1) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Dolphins

Las Vegas and Miami Stats

  • Last year, the Raiders averaged six more points per game (27.1) than the Dolphins surrendered (21.1).
  • The Raiders collected 383.3 yards per game last season, just 15.4 more than the 367.9 the Dolphins allowed per matchup.
  • The Raiders had 26 giveaways last season, while the Dolphins had 29 takeaways.
  • The Dolphins put up 25.3 points per game last year, 4.6 fewer than the Raiders gave up (29.9).
  • The Dolphins racked up 50.1 fewer yards per game (339) than the Raiders allowed per contest (389.1) last season.
  • The Dolphins turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Raiders forced turnovers (15) last year.

Raiders Impact Players

  • Derek Carr recorded 4,103 passing yards (256.4 per game) with a 67.3% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 27 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
  • A season ago Josh Jacobs churned out 1,065 rushing yards (66.6 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
  • Darren Waller grabbed 107 passes for 1,196 yards last year with nine touchdowns. He was targeted 145 times, and averaged 74.8 receiving yards.
  • Yannick Ngakoue showed out with an impressive stat line of eight sacks, seven TFL and 23 tackles last year.
  • K.J. Wright collected 86 tackles, 11 TFL, two sacks, and one interception over his last campaign.
  • Johnathan Abram picked off two passes while adding 79 tackles, three TFL, and six passes defended a season ago.

Raiders Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Johnathan Abram

S

Achilles

Full Participation In Practice

Yannick Ngakoue

DE

Hamstring

Full Participation In Practice

Alex Leatherwood

OT

Back

Full Participation In Practice

Quinton Jefferson

DT

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Alec Ingold

FB

Fibula

Full Participation In Practice

Derek Carr

QB

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Darius Philon

DT

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Carl Nassib

DE

Pectoral

Limited Participation In Practice

Nick Kwiatkoski

LB

Concussion

Limited Participation In Practice

Roderic Teamer

S

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Dallin Leavitt

S

Concussion

Did Not Participate In Practice

Josh Jacobs

RB

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Richie Incognito

OG

Calf

Did Not Participate In Practice

Dolphins Impact Players

  • Tua Tagovailoa recorded 1,814 passing yards (113.4 per game) with a 64.1% completion percentage last season (186-for-290), throwing for 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.
  • Myles Gaskin took 142 attempts for 584 rushing yards a season ago (58.4 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also caught 41 passes for 388 yards with two TDs through the air.
  • Last year Will Fuller V was targeted 75 times and had 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns.
  • Emmanuel Ogbah had an impressive body of work a year ago, registering nine sacks, six TFL and 42 tackles.
  • Over his 2020 campaign, Jerome Baker racked up 111 tackles, seven TFL, and seven sacks.
  • Xavien Howard intercepted 10 passes and tacked on 51 tackles, one TFL, and 20 passes defended last season.

Dolphins Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Preston Williams

WR

Foot

Full Participation In Practice

DeVante Parker

WR

Shoulder

Full Participation In Practice

Emmanuel Ogbah

DE

Groin

Full Participation In Practice

Jakeem Grant

WR

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Jesse Davis

OL

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Ribs

Out

Raiders Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/13/2021

Ravens

W 33-27

Home

9/19/2021

Steelers

W 26-17

Away

9/26/2021

Dolphins

-

Home

10/4/2021

Chargers

-

Away

10/10/2021

Bears

-

Home

10/17/2021

Broncos

-

Away

Dolphins Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

New England

W 17-16

Away

9/19/2021

Buffalo

L 35-0

Home

9/26/2021

Las Vegas

-

Away

10/3/2021

Indianapolis

-

Home

10/10/2021

Tampa Bay

-

Away

10/17/2021

Jacksonville

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

