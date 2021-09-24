The Miami Dolphins (1-1) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Dolphins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas and Miami Stats
- Last year, the Raiders averaged six more points per game (27.1) than the Dolphins surrendered (21.1).
- The Raiders collected 383.3 yards per game last season, just 15.4 more than the 367.9 the Dolphins allowed per matchup.
- The Raiders had 26 giveaways last season, while the Dolphins had 29 takeaways.
- The Dolphins put up 25.3 points per game last year, 4.6 fewer than the Raiders gave up (29.9).
- The Dolphins racked up 50.1 fewer yards per game (339) than the Raiders allowed per contest (389.1) last season.
- The Dolphins turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Raiders forced turnovers (15) last year.
Raiders Impact Players
- Derek Carr recorded 4,103 passing yards (256.4 per game) with a 67.3% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 27 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
- A season ago Josh Jacobs churned out 1,065 rushing yards (66.6 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
- Darren Waller grabbed 107 passes for 1,196 yards last year with nine touchdowns. He was targeted 145 times, and averaged 74.8 receiving yards.
- Yannick Ngakoue showed out with an impressive stat line of eight sacks, seven TFL and 23 tackles last year.
- K.J. Wright collected 86 tackles, 11 TFL, two sacks, and one interception over his last campaign.
- Johnathan Abram picked off two passes while adding 79 tackles, three TFL, and six passes defended a season ago.
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Johnathan Abram
S
Achilles
Full Participation In Practice
Yannick Ngakoue
DE
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Alex Leatherwood
OT
Back
Full Participation In Practice
Quinton Jefferson
DT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Alec Ingold
FB
Fibula
Full Participation In Practice
Derek Carr
QB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Darius Philon
DT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Carl Nassib
DE
Pectoral
Limited Participation In Practice
Nick Kwiatkoski
LB
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
Roderic Teamer
S
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dallin Leavitt
S
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Josh Jacobs
RB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Richie Incognito
OG
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa recorded 1,814 passing yards (113.4 per game) with a 64.1% completion percentage last season (186-for-290), throwing for 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.
- Myles Gaskin took 142 attempts for 584 rushing yards a season ago (58.4 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also caught 41 passes for 388 yards with two TDs through the air.
- Last year Will Fuller V was targeted 75 times and had 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns.
- Emmanuel Ogbah had an impressive body of work a year ago, registering nine sacks, six TFL and 42 tackles.
- Over his 2020 campaign, Jerome Baker racked up 111 tackles, seven TFL, and seven sacks.
- Xavien Howard intercepted 10 passes and tacked on 51 tackles, one TFL, and 20 passes defended last season.
Dolphins Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Preston Williams
WR
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
DeVante Parker
WR
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Emmanuel Ogbah
DE
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Jakeem Grant
WR
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Jesse Davis
OL
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Ribs
Out
Raiders Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/13/2021
Ravens
W 33-27
Home
9/19/2021
Steelers
W 26-17
Away
9/26/2021
Dolphins
-
Home
10/4/2021
Chargers
-
Away
10/10/2021
Bears
-
Home
10/17/2021
Broncos
-
Away
Dolphins Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
New England
W 17-16
Away
9/19/2021
Buffalo
L 35-0
Home
9/26/2021
Las Vegas
-
Away
10/3/2021
Indianapolis
-
Home
10/10/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Away
10/17/2021
Jacksonville
-
Away
