The Miami Dolphins (1-1) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Dolphins

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas and Miami Stats

Last year, the Raiders averaged six more points per game (27.1) than the Dolphins surrendered (21.1).

The Raiders collected 383.3 yards per game last season, just 15.4 more than the 367.9 the Dolphins allowed per matchup.

The Raiders had 26 giveaways last season, while the Dolphins had 29 takeaways.

The Dolphins put up 25.3 points per game last year, 4.6 fewer than the Raiders gave up (29.9).

The Dolphins racked up 50.1 fewer yards per game (339) than the Raiders allowed per contest (389.1) last season.

The Dolphins turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Raiders forced turnovers (15) last year.

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr recorded 4,103 passing yards (256.4 per game) with a 67.3% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 27 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

A season ago Josh Jacobs churned out 1,065 rushing yards (66.6 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Darren Waller grabbed 107 passes for 1,196 yards last year with nine touchdowns. He was targeted 145 times, and averaged 74.8 receiving yards.

Yannick Ngakoue showed out with an impressive stat line of eight sacks, seven TFL and 23 tackles last year.

K.J. Wright collected 86 tackles, 11 TFL, two sacks, and one interception over his last campaign.

Johnathan Abram picked off two passes while adding 79 tackles, three TFL, and six passes defended a season ago.

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Johnathan Abram S Achilles Full Participation In Practice Yannick Ngakoue DE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Alex Leatherwood OT Back Full Participation In Practice Quinton Jefferson DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Alec Ingold FB Fibula Full Participation In Practice Derek Carr QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Darius Philon DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Carl Nassib DE Pectoral Limited Participation In Practice Nick Kwiatkoski LB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Roderic Teamer S Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Dallin Leavitt S Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Jacobs RB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Richie Incognito OG Calf Did Not Participate In Practice

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa recorded 1,814 passing yards (113.4 per game) with a 64.1% completion percentage last season (186-for-290), throwing for 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Myles Gaskin took 142 attempts for 584 rushing yards a season ago (58.4 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also caught 41 passes for 388 yards with two TDs through the air.

Last year Will Fuller V was targeted 75 times and had 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns.

Emmanuel Ogbah had an impressive body of work a year ago, registering nine sacks, six TFL and 42 tackles.

Over his 2020 campaign, Jerome Baker racked up 111 tackles, seven TFL, and seven sacks.

Xavien Howard intercepted 10 passes and tacked on 51 tackles, one TFL, and 20 passes defended last season.

Dolphins Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Preston Williams WR Foot Full Participation In Practice DeVante Parker WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Emmanuel Ogbah DE Groin Full Participation In Practice Jakeem Grant WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jesse Davis OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tua Tagovailoa QB Ribs Out

Raiders Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/13/2021 Ravens W 33-27 Home 9/19/2021 Steelers W 26-17 Away 9/26/2021 Dolphins - Home 10/4/2021 Chargers - Away 10/10/2021 Bears - Home 10/17/2021 Broncos - Away

Dolphins Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 New England W 17-16 Away 9/19/2021 Buffalo L 35-0 Home 9/26/2021 Las Vegas - Away 10/3/2021 Indianapolis - Home 10/10/2021 Tampa Bay - Away 10/17/2021 Jacksonville - Away

