How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) runs with the football against New York Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) play on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in a clash of AFC East opponents. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for New England vs. Miami

Favorite Spread Total Patriots -6 40.5

New England and Miami Stats

The Patriots put up 27.4 points per game, 5.6 more than the Dolphins give up per matchup (21.8).

The Patriots collect only 16.9 more yards per game (351.8) than the Dolphins give up per outing (334.9).

The Patriots have 20 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 23 takeaways.

The Dolphins score 19.3 points per game, comparable to the 16.9 the Patriots allow.

The Dolphins collect just 4.0 fewer yards per game (307.6) than the Patriots give up per matchup (311.6).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 26 times, four fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (30).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has passed for 3,540 yards (332-for-491), with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (221.3 YPG).

Damien Harris has 191 carries for a team-best 892 rushing yards (55.8 per game) and 14 touchdowns.

Jakobi Meyers has 79 receptions for a team-high 796 yards (49.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Matthew Judon has 12.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 13.0 TFL and 57 tackles.

This season Ja'Whaun Bentley has totaled 91 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.

J.C. Jackson has intercepted eight passes to lead the team while adding 54 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 22 passes defended.

Patriots Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa has 2,544 passing yards (159.0 per game) with a 67.8% completion percentage (248-for-366), throwing for 15 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Myles Gaskin has taken 172 attempts for a team-leading 613 rushing yards (38.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

This season Jaylen Waddle has 99 receptions for a team-high 988 yards (61.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

This season Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with 9.0 sacks and has added 9.0 TFL and 40 tackles.

This season Jerome Baker has collected 86 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Xavien Howard has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 47 tackles, one sack, and 15 passes defended 16 this season.

Dolphins Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Regional restrictions apply.