How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) play on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in a clash of AFC East opponents. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
Betting Information for New England vs. Miami
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Patriots
-6
40.5
New England and Miami Stats
- The Patriots put up 27.4 points per game, 5.6 more than the Dolphins give up per matchup (21.8).
- The Patriots collect only 16.9 more yards per game (351.8) than the Dolphins give up per outing (334.9).
- The Patriots have 20 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 23 takeaways.
- The Dolphins score 19.3 points per game, comparable to the 16.9 the Patriots allow.
- The Dolphins collect just 4.0 fewer yards per game (307.6) than the Patriots give up per matchup (311.6).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over 26 times, four fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (30).
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has passed for 3,540 yards (332-for-491), with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (221.3 YPG).
- Damien Harris has 191 carries for a team-best 892 rushing yards (55.8 per game) and 14 touchdowns.
- Jakobi Meyers has 79 receptions for a team-high 796 yards (49.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Matthew Judon has 12.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 13.0 TFL and 57 tackles.
- This season Ja'Whaun Bentley has totaled 91 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
- J.C. Jackson has intercepted eight passes to lead the team while adding 54 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 22 passes defended.
Patriots Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa has 2,544 passing yards (159.0 per game) with a 67.8% completion percentage (248-for-366), throwing for 15 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
- Myles Gaskin has taken 172 attempts for a team-leading 613 rushing yards (38.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- This season Jaylen Waddle has 99 receptions for a team-high 988 yards (61.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
- This season Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with 9.0 sacks and has added 9.0 TFL and 40 tackles.
- This season Jerome Baker has collected 86 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Xavien Howard has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 47 tackles, one sack, and 15 passes defended 16 this season.
Dolphins Injuries: No Injuries Listed
