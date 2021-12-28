Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs for a first down against the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.

    The Miami Dolphins (7-7) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Saints (7-7) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Saints vs. Dolphins

    Miami and New Orleans Stats

    • The Dolphins rack up the same number of points per game that the Saints allow (20.4).
    • The Dolphins rack up 22.2 fewer yards per game (314.7), than the Saints give up per matchup (336.9).
    • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Saints have forced (19).
    • The Saints average just 0.1 more points per game (22.4) than the Dolphins give up (22.3).
    • The Saints rack up 311.7 yards per game, 37.4 fewer yards than the 349.1 the Dolphins allow.
    • The Saints have 16 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 21 takeaways.

    Dolphins Impact Players

    • Tua Tagovailoa has put up 2,141 passing yards (152.9 per game) with a 69.9% completion percentage (211-for-302) while firing 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
    • Myles Gaskin has 164 carries for a team-best 580 rushing yards (41.4 per game) and three touchdowns. He also has 45 catches for 217 receiving yards (15.5 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Waddle has hauled in 86 receptions for 849 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 114 times, and averages 60.6 receiving yards per game.
    • Jaelan Phillips has collected a team-leading 8.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 38 tackles.
    • This season Jerome Baker has collected 73 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Xavien Howard has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 40 tackles and 14 passes defended 14 this season.

    Dolphins Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Zach Sieler

    DT

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Brandon Jones

    S

    Elbow

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jesse Davis

    OL

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Adam Shaheen

    TE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Phillip Lindsay

    RB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Saints Impact Players

    • Alvin Kamara has taken 184 attempts for a team-leading 668 rushing yards (47.7 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 38 passes for a team-high 348 yards with four touchdowns through the air.
    • This season Marquez Callaway has 36 catches and leads the team with 555 yards (39.6 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
    • This season Marcus Davenport leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added nine TFL and 30 tackles.
    • Marcus Williams' 69 tackles and two interceptions make him the team's leading tackler.
    • P.J. Williams has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 36 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

    Saints Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tre'Quan Smith

    WR

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Marcus Davenport

    DE

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Terron Armstead

    OT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Marcus Williams

    S

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dolphins Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Panthers

    W 33-10

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Giants

    W 20-9

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Jets

    W 31-24

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Saints

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Titans

    -

    Away

    Saints Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Dallas

    L 27-17

    Home

    12/12/2021

    New York

    W 30-9

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Tampa Bay

    W 9-0

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Carolina

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

