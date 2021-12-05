Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) carries the ball past Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) as guard Will Hernandez (71) blocks during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) carries the ball past Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) as guard Will Hernandez (71) blocks during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Dolphins (5-7) bring a four-game winning streak into a meeting against the New York Giants (4-7) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Dolphins vs. Giants

    Betting Information for Miami vs. New York

    Dolphins vs Giants Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Dolphins

    -6.5

    40

    Miami and New York Stats

    • The Dolphins average 19.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Giants give up per outing (23.0).
    • The Dolphins collect 310.8 yards per game, 60.7 fewer yards than the 371.5 the Giants allow per matchup.
    • The Dolphins have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (19) this season.
    • The Giants average 4.9 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Dolphins allow (23.3).
    • The Giants average 317.5 yards per game, 49.9 fewer yards than the 367.4 the Dolphins give up.
    • The Giants have 14 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 19 takeaways.

    Dolphins Impact Players

    • Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,701 yards (165-for-234), with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions (141.8 yards per game).
    • Myles Gaskin has rushed for a team-best 482 yards (40.2 per game) and three touchdowns. He also has 212 receiving yards on 43 catches and four touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Waddle has hauled in 77 receptions for 759 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 103 times, and averages 63.3 receiving yards per game.
    • Jaelan Phillips has collected a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 33 tackles.
    • This season Jerome Baker has collected 63 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Xavien Howard has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 35 tackles and 13 passes defended.

    Dolphins Injuries: Salvon Ahmed: Doubtful (Shoulder), Tua Tagovailoa: Questionable (Left Thumb), DeAndre Washington: Doubtful (Hamstring), Solomon Kindley: Questionable (Foot), Malcolm Perry: Questionable (Chest)

    Giants Impact Players

    • Daniel Jones leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,428 passing yards (220.7 per game), 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has 298 rushing yards on 62 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Devontae Booker has churned out a team-best 340 rushing yards (30.9 per game) and two touchdowns. He has tacked on 22 receptions for 183 yards and one TD.
    • Kadarius Toney has 35 catches (48 targets) and paces his team with 392 receiving yards (35.6 per game).
    • This season Leonard Williams leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and 57 tackles.
    • Tae Crowder's 79 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Xavier McKinney leads the team with five interceptions and has added 61 tackles and nine passes defended.

    Giants Injuries: David Mayo: Questionable (Knee), Daniel Jones: Doubtful (Hamstring)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    New York Giants at Miami Dolphins

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    arizona state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Harvard at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball

    5 minutes ago
    tennessee women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Tennessee at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball

    5 minutes ago
    seton hall womens basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Seton Hall at St. John's in Women's College Basketball

    5 minutes ago
    virginia women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at George Washington in Women's College Basketball

    5 minutes ago
    maryland women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers in Women's College Basketball

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17238741
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgetown at South Carolina

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17262598
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Minnesota at Mississippi State

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell (33) drives to the basket while defended by San Jose State Spartans center Ibrahima Diallo (5) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy