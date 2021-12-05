Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) carries the ball past Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) as guard Will Hernandez (71) blocks during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (5-7) bring a four-game winning streak into a meeting against the New York Giants (4-7) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Giants

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Betting Information for Miami vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Dolphins -6.5 40

Miami and New York Stats

The Dolphins average 19.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Giants give up per outing (23.0).

The Dolphins collect 310.8 yards per game, 60.7 fewer yards than the 371.5 the Giants allow per matchup.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (19) this season.

The Giants average 4.9 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Dolphins allow (23.3).

The Giants average 317.5 yards per game, 49.9 fewer yards than the 367.4 the Dolphins give up.

The Giants have 14 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 19 takeaways.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,701 yards (165-for-234), with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions (141.8 yards per game).

Myles Gaskin has rushed for a team-best 482 yards (40.2 per game) and three touchdowns. He also has 212 receiving yards on 43 catches and four touchdowns.

Jaylen Waddle has hauled in 77 receptions for 759 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 103 times, and averages 63.3 receiving yards per game.

Jaelan Phillips has collected a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 33 tackles.

This season Jerome Baker has collected 63 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Xavien Howard has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 35 tackles and 13 passes defended.

Dolphins Injuries: Salvon Ahmed: Doubtful (Shoulder), Tua Tagovailoa: Questionable (Left Thumb), DeAndre Washington: Doubtful (Hamstring), Solomon Kindley: Questionable (Foot), Malcolm Perry: Questionable (Chest)

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,428 passing yards (220.7 per game), 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has 298 rushing yards on 62 carries with two touchdowns.

Devontae Booker has churned out a team-best 340 rushing yards (30.9 per game) and two touchdowns. He has tacked on 22 receptions for 183 yards and one TD.

Kadarius Toney has 35 catches (48 targets) and paces his team with 392 receiving yards (35.6 per game).

This season Leonard Williams leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and 57 tackles.

Tae Crowder's 79 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.

This season Xavier McKinney leads the team with five interceptions and has added 61 tackles and nine passes defended.

Giants Injuries: David Mayo: Questionable (Knee), Daniel Jones: Doubtful (Hamstring)

