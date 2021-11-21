How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Dolphins (3-7) square off against a fellow AFC East foe when they visit the New York Jets (2-7) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jets vs. Dolphins
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Miami and New York Stats
- The Dolphins average 17.7 points per game, 15.2 fewer than the Jets allow per matchup (32.9).
- The Dolphins average 114.4 fewer yards per game (302.7) than the Jets give up per matchup (417.1).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (7) this season.
- This season the Jets average 7.3 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Dolphins surrender (25.2).
- The Jets collect 50.1 fewer yards per game (333) than the Dolphins allow (383.1).
- The Jets have turned the ball over 22 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (15).
Dolphins Impact Players
- Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 1,283 yards while completing 62.7% of his passes (141-for-225), with five touchdowns and four interceptions (128.3 yards per game).
- Myles Gaskin has churned out a team-high 344 rushing yards (34.4 per game) and tallied one touchdown. He has tacked on 38 catches for 202 yards (also a team high) with three receiving touchdowns.
- Jaylen Waddle has 60 receptions for a team-high 557 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with five sacks and has added six TFL and 23 tackles.
- Jerome Baker's 54 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
- Xavien Howard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 30 tackles and 10 passes defended 10 this season.
Dolphins Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Andrew Van Ginkel
LB
Back
Questionable
Christian Wilkins
DT
Quad
Questionable
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Finger
Limited Participation In Practice
Elijah Campbell
DB
Toe
Did Not Participate In Practice
Robert Jones
OG
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Jacoby Brissett
QB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Jets Impact Players
- Zach Wilson has 1,168 passing yards (129.8 per game) and a 57.5% completion percentage, throwing four touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
- Michael Carter has churned out a team-high 367 rushing yards (40.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has added 31 catches for 306 yards, also tops on the team.
- This year Corey Davis has 29 receptions for a team-high 442 yards (49.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Quinnen Williams has five sacks to lead the team, and has also collected five TFL and 34 tackles.
- C.J. Mosley's 72 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Shaq Lawson has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 17 tackles, four TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.
Jets Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Zach Wilson
QB
Knee
Doubtful
Alijah Vera-Tucker
OL
Toe
Questionable
Nathan Shepherd
DT
Knee
Questionable
Shaq Lawson
DE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dolphins Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Bills
L 26-11
Away
11/7/2021
Texans
W 17-9
Home
11/11/2021
Ravens
W 22-10
Home
11/21/2021
Jets
-
Away
11/28/2021
Panthers
-
Home
12/5/2021
Giants
-
Home
12/19/2021
Jets
-
Home
Jets Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Cincinnati
W 34-31
Home
11/4/2021
Indianapolis
L 45-30
Away
11/14/2021
Buffalo
L 45-17
Home
11/21/2021
Miami
-
Home
11/28/2021
Houston
-
Away
12/5/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
12/12/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
