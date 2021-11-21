Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37), runs through the Ravens defense during fourth quarter action against the Baltimore Ravens during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens. Baltimore Ravens V Miami Dolphins 034

    Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37), runs through the Ravens defense during fourth quarter action against the Baltimore Ravens during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens. Baltimore Ravens V Miami Dolphins 034

    The Miami Dolphins (3-7) square off against a fellow AFC East foe when they visit the New York Jets (2-7) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jets vs. Dolphins

    Miami and New York Stats

    • The Dolphins average 17.7 points per game, 15.2 fewer than the Jets allow per matchup (32.9).
    • The Dolphins average 114.4 fewer yards per game (302.7) than the Jets give up per matchup (417.1).
    • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (7) this season.
    • This season the Jets average 7.3 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Dolphins surrender (25.2).
    • The Jets collect 50.1 fewer yards per game (333) than the Dolphins allow (383.1).
    • The Jets have turned the ball over 22 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (15).

    Dolphins Impact Players

    • Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 1,283 yards while completing 62.7% of his passes (141-for-225), with five touchdowns and four interceptions (128.3 yards per game).
    • Myles Gaskin has churned out a team-high 344 rushing yards (34.4 per game) and tallied one touchdown. He has tacked on 38 catches for 202 yards (also a team high) with three receiving touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Waddle has 60 receptions for a team-high 557 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with five sacks and has added six TFL and 23 tackles.
    • Jerome Baker's 54 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
    • Xavien Howard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 30 tackles and 10 passes defended 10 this season.

    Dolphins Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Andrew Van Ginkel

    LB

    Back

    Questionable

    Christian Wilkins

    DT

    Quad

    Questionable

    Tua Tagovailoa

    QB

    Finger

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Elijah Campbell

    DB

    Toe

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Robert Jones

    OG

    Wrist

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jacoby Brissett

    QB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jets Impact Players

    • Zach Wilson has 1,168 passing yards (129.8 per game) and a 57.5% completion percentage, throwing four touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
    • Michael Carter has churned out a team-high 367 rushing yards (40.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has added 31 catches for 306 yards, also tops on the team.
    • This year Corey Davis has 29 receptions for a team-high 442 yards (49.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Quinnen Williams has five sacks to lead the team, and has also collected five TFL and 34 tackles.
    • C.J. Mosley's 72 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • Shaq Lawson has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 17 tackles, four TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

    Jets Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Zach Wilson

    QB

    Knee

    Doubtful

    Alijah Vera-Tucker

    OL

    Toe

    Questionable

    Nathan Shepherd

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Shaq Lawson

    DE

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Dolphins Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Bills

    L 26-11

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Texans

    W 17-9

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Ravens

    W 22-10

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Jets

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Jets

    -

    Home

    Jets Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 34-31

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Indianapolis

    L 45-30

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Buffalo

    L 45-17

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Burgos vs. Barca in Liga ACB

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17167966
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at College Park Skyhawks

    4 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Army at Sacred Heart in Women's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Penn State at Clemson in Women's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088838
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Canadian Championship Final: Toronto FC at CF Montreal

    1 hour ago
    LPGA Brooke Henderson
    LPGA Tour Golf

    How to Watch CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_10708177
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch RSM Classic, Final Round

    1 hour ago
    baylor womens basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Baylor at Maryland in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    tennessee women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy