The Miami Dolphins (3-7) square off against a fellow AFC East foe when they visit the New York Jets (2-7) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jets vs. Dolphins

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Miami and New York Stats

The Dolphins average 17.7 points per game, 15.2 fewer than the Jets allow per matchup (32.9).

The Dolphins average 114.4 fewer yards per game (302.7) than the Jets give up per matchup (417.1).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (7) this season.

This season the Jets average 7.3 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Dolphins surrender (25.2).

The Jets collect 50.1 fewer yards per game (333) than the Dolphins allow (383.1).

The Jets have turned the ball over 22 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (15).

Dolphins Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 1,283 yards while completing 62.7% of his passes (141-for-225), with five touchdowns and four interceptions (128.3 yards per game).

Myles Gaskin has churned out a team-high 344 rushing yards (34.4 per game) and tallied one touchdown. He has tacked on 38 catches for 202 yards (also a team high) with three receiving touchdowns.

Jaylen Waddle has 60 receptions for a team-high 557 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with five sacks and has added six TFL and 23 tackles.

Jerome Baker's 54 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.

Xavien Howard has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 30 tackles and 10 passes defended 10 this season.

Dolphins Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Andrew Van Ginkel LB Back Questionable Christian Wilkins DT Quad Questionable Tua Tagovailoa QB Finger Limited Participation In Practice Elijah Campbell DB Toe Did Not Participate In Practice Robert Jones OG Wrist Full Participation In Practice Jacoby Brissett QB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has 1,168 passing yards (129.8 per game) and a 57.5% completion percentage, throwing four touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

Michael Carter has churned out a team-high 367 rushing yards (40.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has added 31 catches for 306 yards, also tops on the team.

This year Corey Davis has 29 receptions for a team-high 442 yards (49.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Quinnen Williams has five sacks to lead the team, and has also collected five TFL and 34 tackles.

C.J. Mosley's 72 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Shaq Lawson has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 17 tackles, four TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

Jets Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Zach Wilson QB Knee Doubtful Alijah Vera-Tucker OL Toe Questionable Nathan Shepherd DT Knee Questionable Shaq Lawson DE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice

Dolphins Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Bills L 26-11 Away 11/7/2021 Texans W 17-9 Home 11/11/2021 Ravens W 22-10 Home 11/21/2021 Jets - Away 11/28/2021 Panthers - Home 12/5/2021 Giants - Home 12/19/2021 Jets - Home

Jets Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Cincinnati W 34-31 Home 11/4/2021 Indianapolis L 45-30 Away 11/14/2021 Buffalo L 45-17 Home 11/21/2021 Miami - Home 11/28/2021 Houston - Away 12/5/2021 Philadelphia - Home 12/12/2021 New Orleans - Home

