Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Oct 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-3) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium and will try to stop a three-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tampa Bay and Miami Stats

This year, the Buccaneers score 3.2 more points per game (30.5) than the Dolphins give up (27.3).

The Buccaneers collect 399.8 yards per game, just 11.5 more than the 388.3 the Dolphins allow per matchup.

This year, the Buccaneers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (6).

The Dolphins put up 10.8 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Buccaneers allow (26.3).

The Dolphins average 123.0 fewer yards per game (252.0) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (375.0).

The Dolphins have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has racked up 1,356 passing yards (339.0 per game) while completing 119 of 184 passes (64.7%), with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Leonard Fournette has picked up a team-best 184 rushing yards (46.0 per game) and zero scores. He has tacked on 15 receptions for 124 yards .

Chris Godwin has 22 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 296 receiving yards (74.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

William Gholston has registered a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Lavonte David's 32 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Mike Edwards has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 13 tackles and three passes defended.

Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Chris Godwin WR Thumb Full Participation In Practice Antonio Brown WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jamel Dean CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Giovani Bernard RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Antoine Winfield Jr. S Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Patrick O'Connor DE Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Rob Gronkowski TE Ribs Did Not Participate In Practice

Dolphins Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 583 yards while completing 63.9% of his passes, with two touchdowns and one interception (145.8 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 16 times for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Myles Gaskin has run for a team-leading 142 yards on 29 attempts (35.5 yards per game).

DeVante Parker has 17 catches (32 targets) and paces his team with 242 receiving yards (60.5 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Brandon Jones has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Jerome Baker has totaled 27 tackles and leads the team in tackles.

This season Elandon Roberts leads the team with one interception and has added 17 tackles and two passes defended.

Dolphins Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Byron Jones CB Quad Limited Participation In Practice Greg Mancz OL Neck Full Participation In Practice Xavien Howard CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Adam Shaheen TE Neck Full Participation In Practice Brandon Jones S Ankle Full Participation In Practice DeVante Parker WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Falcons W 48-25 Home 9/26/2021 Rams L 34-24 Away 10/3/2021 Patriots W 19-17 Away 10/10/2021 Dolphins - Home 10/14/2021 Eagles - Away 10/24/2021 Bears - Home 10/31/2021 Saints - Away

Dolphins Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Buffalo L 35-0 Home 9/26/2021 Las Vegas L 31-28 Away 10/3/2021 Indianapolis L 27-17 Home 10/10/2021 Tampa Bay - Away 10/17/2021 Jacksonville - Away 10/24/2021 Atlanta - Home 10/31/2021 Buffalo - Away

Regional restrictions apply.