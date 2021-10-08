Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Dolphins (1-3) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium and will try to stop a three-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Dolphins
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
Tampa Bay and Miami Stats
- This year, the Buccaneers score 3.2 more points per game (30.5) than the Dolphins give up (27.3).
- The Buccaneers collect 399.8 yards per game, just 11.5 more than the 388.3 the Dolphins allow per matchup.
- This year, the Buccaneers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (6).
- The Dolphins put up 10.8 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Buccaneers allow (26.3).
- The Dolphins average 123.0 fewer yards per game (252.0) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (375.0).
- The Dolphins have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has racked up 1,356 passing yards (339.0 per game) while completing 119 of 184 passes (64.7%), with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- Leonard Fournette has picked up a team-best 184 rushing yards (46.0 per game) and zero scores. He has tacked on 15 receptions for 124 yards .
- Chris Godwin has 22 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 296 receiving yards (74.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- William Gholston has registered a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.
- Lavonte David's 32 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Mike Edwards has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 13 tackles and three passes defended.
Buccaneers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Chris Godwin
WR
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Antonio Brown
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Jason Pierre-Paul
OLB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Jamel Dean
CB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Giovani Bernard
RB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Antoine Winfield Jr.
S
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Patrick O'Connor
DE
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rob Gronkowski
TE
Ribs
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dolphins Impact Players
- Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 583 yards while completing 63.9% of his passes, with two touchdowns and one interception (145.8 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 16 times for 57 yards and one touchdown.
- Myles Gaskin has run for a team-leading 142 yards on 29 attempts (35.5 yards per game).
- DeVante Parker has 17 catches (32 targets) and paces his team with 242 receiving yards (60.5 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Brandon Jones has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Jerome Baker has totaled 27 tackles and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Elandon Roberts leads the team with one interception and has added 17 tackles and two passes defended.
Dolphins Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Byron Jones
CB
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Greg Mancz
OL
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Xavien Howard
CB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Adam Shaheen
TE
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Brandon Jones
S
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
DeVante Parker
WR
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Buccaneers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Falcons
W 48-25
Home
9/26/2021
Rams
L 34-24
Away
10/3/2021
Patriots
W 19-17
Away
10/10/2021
Dolphins
-
Home
10/14/2021
Eagles
-
Away
10/24/2021
Bears
-
Home
10/31/2021
Saints
-
Away
Dolphins Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Buffalo
L 35-0
Home
9/26/2021
Las Vegas
L 31-28
Away
10/3/2021
Indianapolis
L 27-17
Home
10/10/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Away
10/17/2021
Jacksonville
-
Away
10/24/2021
Atlanta
-
Home
10/31/2021
Buffalo
-
Away
