Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Dolphins (1-3) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium and will try to stop a three-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

    Tampa Bay and Miami Stats

    • This year, the Buccaneers score 3.2 more points per game (30.5) than the Dolphins give up (27.3).
    • The Buccaneers collect 399.8 yards per game, just 11.5 more than the 388.3 the Dolphins allow per matchup.
    • This year, the Buccaneers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (6).
    • The Dolphins put up 10.8 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Buccaneers allow (26.3).
    • The Dolphins average 123.0 fewer yards per game (252.0) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (375.0).
    • The Dolphins have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has racked up 1,356 passing yards (339.0 per game) while completing 119 of 184 passes (64.7%), with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.
    • Leonard Fournette has picked up a team-best 184 rushing yards (46.0 per game) and zero scores. He has tacked on 15 receptions for 124 yards .
    • Chris Godwin has 22 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 296 receiving yards (74.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
    • William Gholston has registered a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.
    • Lavonte David's 32 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Mike Edwards has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 13 tackles and three passes defended.

    Buccaneers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Chris Godwin

    WR

    Thumb

    Full Participation In Practice

    Antonio Brown

    WR

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jason Pierre-Paul

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jamel Dean

    CB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Giovani Bernard

    RB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Antoine Winfield Jr.

    S

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Patrick O'Connor

    DE

    Calf

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rob Gronkowski

    TE

    Ribs

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Dolphins Impact Players

    • Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 583 yards while completing 63.9% of his passes, with two touchdowns and one interception (145.8 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 16 times for 57 yards and one touchdown.
    • Myles Gaskin has run for a team-leading 142 yards on 29 attempts (35.5 yards per game).
    • DeVante Parker has 17 catches (32 targets) and paces his team with 242 receiving yards (60.5 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • Brandon Jones has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Jerome Baker has totaled 27 tackles and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Elandon Roberts leads the team with one interception and has added 17 tackles and two passes defended.

    Dolphins Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Byron Jones

    CB

    Quad

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Greg Mancz

    OL

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Xavien Howard

    CB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Adam Shaheen

    TE

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Brandon Jones

    S

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    DeVante Parker

    WR

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Buccaneers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Falcons

    W 48-25

    Home

    9/26/2021

    Rams

    L 34-24

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Patriots

    W 19-17

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Dolphins

    -

    Home

    10/14/2021

    Eagles

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Bears

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Saints

    -

    Away

    Dolphins Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Buffalo

    L 35-0

    Home

    9/26/2021

    Las Vegas

    L 31-28

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Indianapolis

    L 27-17

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Atlanta

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

