    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) scores a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans 49ers 155

    The Miami Dolphins (8-7) visit the Tennessee Titans (10-5) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Nissan Stadium and will try to continue a seven-game winning streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Titans vs. Dolphins

    Tennessee and Miami Stats

    • The Titans rack up 23.8 points per game, comparable to the 21 per matchup the Dolphins surrender.
    • The Titans collect only 3.9 more yards per game (340.6), than the Dolphins allow per contest (336.7).
    • The Titans have turned the ball over 25 times this season, two more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (23).
    • The Dolphins rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Titans surrender (21.7).
    • The Dolphins average 22.2 fewer yards per game (311) than the Titans give up per outing (333.2).
    • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 24 times this season, four more turnovers than the Titans have forced (20).

    Titans Impact Players

    • Ryan Tannehill has 3,327 passing yards (221.8 YPG) and a 66.7% completion percentage (321-for-481) while firing 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also leads his team with 265 yards on the ground on 49 carries (plus seven touchdowns), averaging 17.7 yards per game.
    • D'Onta Foreman has run for a team-best 365 yards (52.1 YPG) and two touchdowns. He also has 108 receiving yards on eight catches .
    • A.J. Brown has racked up 57 catches for 760 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 94 times, and averages 50.7 receiving yards per game.
    • Harold Landry has 11 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 13 TFL and 68 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, Kevin Byard has 79 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and five interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Titans Injury Report

    Larrell Murchison

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Aaron Brewer

    OL

    Toe

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Corey Levin

    OG

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Derick Roberson

    OLB

    Illness

    Questionable

    A.J. Brown

    WR

    Calf

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Harold Landry

    OLB

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    David Long

    LB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Taylor Lewan

    OT

    Back

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dolphins Impact Players

    • Tua Tagovailoa has 2,339 passing yards (155.9 per game) and a 70.1% completion percentage, throwing 15 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
    • Myles Gaskin has picked up a team-best 590 rushing yards (39.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Waddle has reeled in 96 passes for a team best 941 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 126 times, and averages 62.7 yards per game.
    • Emmanuel Ogbah has registered a team-leading nine sacks, while adding nine TFL and 37 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Jerome Baker has collected 79 tackles, eight TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • Xavien Howard has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, one sack, and 14 passes defended 15 this season.

    Dolphins Injury Report

    Titans Schedule and Results

    12/12/2021

    Jaguars

    W 20-0

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Steelers

    L 19-13

    Away

    12/23/2021

    49ers

    W 20-17

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Dolphins

    -

    Home

    Dolphins Schedule and Results

    12/5/2021

    New York

    W 20-9

    Home

    12/19/2021

    New York

    W 31-24

    Home

    12/27/2021

    New Orleans

    W 20-3

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
