    • October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Dolphins look to avenge a Week 2 loss to the Bills when they travel to Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.
    The Dolphins won their first game of the year when they beat the Patriots 17-16. A week later, though, they were embarrassed at home by the Bills. That started a six-game losing streak for Miami.

    How to Watch Dolphins at Bills Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (WENY - Elmira)

    Live stream the Dolphins at Bills game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Dolphins' last two games have been close losses, but they have come against the winless Jaguars and a struggling Falcons team.

    On Sunday, they hope a second game with the Bills will turn their fortunes around and start a winning streak.

    Buffalo comes into the game off a bye week that came at a great time. The Bills were beaten up by the Titans on Monday night. 

    Derrick Henry ran all over them in their 34-31 loss. Henry rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns to hand the Bills their second loss of the year.

    The Bills will look to regroup and get a season sweep of the Dolphins on Sunday at home. 

    The Bills are a big favorite, but beating a team two times in a season is always tough.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (WENY - Elmira)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
