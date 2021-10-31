The Dolphins look to avenge a Week 2 loss to the Bills when they travel to Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins won their first game of the year when they beat the Patriots 17-16. A week later, though, they were embarrassed at home by the Bills. That started a six-game losing streak for Miami.

How to Watch Dolphins at Bills Today:

Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WENY - Elmira)

Live stream the Dolphins at Bills game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dolphins' last two games have been close losses, but they have come against the winless Jaguars and a struggling Falcons team.

On Sunday, they hope a second game with the Bills will turn their fortunes around and start a winning streak.

Buffalo comes into the game off a bye week that came at a great time. The Bills were beaten up by the Titans on Monday night.

Derrick Henry ran all over them in their 34-31 loss. Henry rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns to hand the Bills their second loss of the year.

The Bills will look to regroup and get a season sweep of the Dolphins on Sunday at home.

The Bills are a big favorite, but beating a team two times in a season is always tough.

Regional restrictions may apply.