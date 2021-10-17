The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars head to London in a partnership between the NFL and International countries.

The first game in London was played last week when the Jets and the Falcons went to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to play their Week 5 matchup. Now, the Dolphins and the Jaguars head to the same place to play their Week 6 game.

Miami is 1-4 this season with its lone win (17-16) coming in the first week of the season against the Patriots. Other than that, the Dolphins have lost four consecutive games to the Bills, Raiders, Colts and Buccaneers.

Jacksonville is one of the few teams that are worse than 1-4. The team is currently 0-5. The Jaguars' closest loss came in Week 4 against the Bengals, where they fell 24-21 in overtime. Outside of that close loss, they have been beaten by the Texans, Broncos, Titans and Cardinals.

How to Watch: Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream Dolphins vs. Jaguars on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jacksonville's star rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is having a completely different season than his last year at Clemson. He has 1,146 yards through five games with six touchdowns and eight interceptions. With D.J. Chark out for the year, every week will get harder for the rookie.

Miami lost its second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the second game of the season. He has been out with an injury since then. Backup Jacoby Brissett has led the team with 858 yards and four touchdowns, but the team's offense is only averaging 4.0 yards per play since Tua's injury.

Regional restrictions may apply.