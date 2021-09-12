How to Watch Dolphins at Patriots

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins start their season against Mac Jones and the Patriots as both young quarterbacks look to prove themselves.

The Patriots ended the preseason with the surprise release of former starting quarterback Cam Newton, cementing rookie Mac Jones as their signal caller ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins.

Miami let quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick walk in the offseason, giving sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the starting role all to himself.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 12, 2021

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

You can live stream the game on fuboTV.

The Dolphins ranked 22nd in offensive yards last season while the Patriots sat in 27th. Both teams will need to improve those numbers for a shot at the playoffs this season.

In just 10 games last year, Tagovailoa threw for almost 2,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also threw for five interceptions, but if he can clean up his turnover ratio, the Miami offense could be dangerous.

Jones is coming off of a season where he threw over 4,000 yards and 41 touchdowns at Alabama. The front office has done all they can to bring in the supporting cast to help him. Specifically, they added tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry in the offseason.

The story of this contest might be the missing players, though. The Patriots are sitting star cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Dolphins receiver Will Fuller V will miss the game due to a PED suspension, which will will allow Jaylen Waddle to show what he can do.

Regional restrictions may apply.