    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Dolphins at New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Dolphins look for their third win in a row on Sunday when they travel to New York to take on the Jets.
    The Dolphins snapped their seven-game losing streak two weeks ago when they beat the Texans and then made it two in a row last Thursday when they upset Lamar Jackson and the Ravens 22-10.

    How to Watch Dolphins at Jets Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (WFSB – Hartford & New Haven)

    Live stream the Dolphins at Jets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench to replace the injured Jacoby Brissett and led the Dolphins to the surprising win. Tagovailoa didn't start due to an injury but was well enough to come in and get a much-needed win for the Dolphins.

    Sunday Miami will look to make it three in a row against a Jets team that has lost two straight games.

    New York looked bad against the Bills last week but had been playing better. The Jets beat the Bengals 34-31 three weeks ago.

    Joe Flacco will get the start this week for the Jets after Mike White struggled against the Bills last Sunday.

    It has been a work in progress for the Jets, but they hope a former Super Bowl MVP can help them pick up a win against the Dolphins. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (WFSB – Hartford & New Haven)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

