    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Miami Dolphins make the short trip across the state to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
    Author:

    Miami is looking to snap its three-game losing streak when it travels to Tampa. The Dolphins won their first game of the year against the Patriots but since then have lost to the Bills, Raiders and Colts.

    How to Watch: Dolphins at Bucs

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (WBTW-Myrtle Beach-Florence)

    Live stream Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Bucs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In their second game without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins once against struggled to score points. They were handled 27-17 by the Colts, and though they scored a late touchdown to make the game seem closer than it was, Indianapolis dominated the second half.

    The Bucs will host the Dolphins after an emotional win at New England on Sunday night, especially for quarterback Tom Brady. Brady and the Bucs offense struggled for most of the game but got four field goals and a  touchdown to win 19-17.

    Brady was slowed during the game, but he did just enough to secure the victory in his return to Gillette Stadium. It was the Bucs' third win of the year and their first since they lost to the Rams.

    This game could be an emotional letdown after the big game last week for the Bucs, and the Dolphins could take advantage of it. Miami is desperate for a win and could be catching Tampa Bay at the right time to pull off the upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Bucs

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (WBTW-Myrtle Beach-Florence)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mac Jones New England Patriots
    NFL

    How to Watch Patriots vs. Texans

    2 minutes ago
    UCLA Soccer
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch James Madison at Northeastern in Women's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrate a second quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Monday, August 20, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packers Vs Lions 0331 092021wag
    NFL

    How to Watch Packers vs. Bengals

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16913263
    NFL

    How to Watch Titans at Jaguars

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Josh Jackson (27) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints vs. Washington Football Team

    2 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at LSU in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch North Carolina at Boston College in Women's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson (bottom) and defensive tackle Malik McDowell (top) tackle Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings

    2 minutes ago
    Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), cheers the first touchdown agains the Dolphins during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Dolphins V Bills 19
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy