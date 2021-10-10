The Miami Dolphins make the short trip across the state to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Miami is looking to snap its three-game losing streak when it travels to Tampa. The Dolphins won their first game of the year against the Patriots but since then have lost to the Bills, Raiders and Colts.

How to Watch: Dolphins at Bucs

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WBTW-Myrtle Beach-Florence)

Live stream Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Bucs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their second game without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins once against struggled to score points. They were handled 27-17 by the Colts, and though they scored a late touchdown to make the game seem closer than it was, Indianapolis dominated the second half.

The Bucs will host the Dolphins after an emotional win at New England on Sunday night, especially for quarterback Tom Brady. Brady and the Bucs offense struggled for most of the game but got four field goals and a touchdown to win 19-17.

Brady was slowed during the game, but he did just enough to secure the victory in his return to Gillette Stadium. It was the Bucs' third win of the year and their first since they lost to the Rams.

This game could be an emotional letdown after the big game last week for the Bucs, and the Dolphins could take advantage of it. Miami is desperate for a win and could be catching Tampa Bay at the right time to pull off the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.