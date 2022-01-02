The Titans, looking to keep their heads above water, take on the Dolphins, who are trying to contend for a playoff spot.

The Dolphins are 8–7 and one game behind the Patriots and Bills for the AFC East lead entering Sunday. Miami was the first team in NFL history to go on a seven-game losing streak and then rebound with a seven-game winning streak in the same season.

The Titans were 6–2 before Derrick Henry went down with a season-ending injury. Since then, they have gone 4–3, losing a couple of big games against New England and Pittsburgh.

How to Watch Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Despite losing three of their last seven games, Tennessee is still in second place in the AFC and in first place in the AFC South.

Ryan Tannehill has stepped up along with some talented depth wide receivers like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chester Rogers. A.J. Brown came back from injury and is looking like a star again.

Miami had a 20–3 win against the Saints last week on Monday Night Football. Tagovailoa threw for 198 yards and a touchdown. Most of those went to Jaylen Waddle, a rookie from Alabama, who caught 10 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Tennessee is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -3.5 and a favored money line of -185. Miami's money line is +155. The projection of total points scored in this game is 41.0 points.

