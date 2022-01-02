Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Titans, looking to keep their heads above water, take on the Dolphins, who are trying to contend for a playoff spot.
    Author:

    The Dolphins are 8–7 and one game behind the Patriots and Bills for the AFC East lead entering Sunday. Miami was the first team in NFL history to go on a seven-game losing streak and then rebound with a seven-game winning streak in the same season.

     The Titans were 6–2 before Derrick Henry went down with a season-ending injury. Since then, they have gone 4–3, losing a couple of big games against New England and Pittsburgh.

    How to Watch Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream the Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Despite losing three of their last seven games, Tennessee is still in second place in the AFC and in first place in the AFC South. 

    Ryan Tannehill has stepped up along with some talented depth wide receivers like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chester Rogers. A.J. Brown came back from injury and is looking like a star again.

    Miami had a 20–3 win against the Saints last week on Monday Night Football. Tagovailoa threw for 198 yards and a touchdown. Most of those went to Jaylen Waddle, a rookie from Alabama, who caught 10 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

    Tennessee is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -3.5 and a favored money line of -185. Miami's money line is +155. The projection of total points scored in this game is 41.0 points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following a 25-24 Chicago victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants at Bears

    46 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Bills

    46 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Football Team

    46 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on at the line in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at Jets

    46 minutes ago
    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-10 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 14, 2021. Nfl Cardinals Vs Panthers Carolina Panthers At Arizona Cardinals
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

    46 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    46 minutes ago
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is bottled up by Arizona defenders Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals At State Farm Stadium In Glendale Ariz On Saturday Dec 25 2021 Christmas Day Nfl Syndication The Indianapolis Star
    NFL

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    46 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    46 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) tackles Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    46 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy