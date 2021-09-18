Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

September 18, 2021
Sep 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) waves to the crowd as he leaves the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (1-0) host the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Vikings

Arizona and Minnesota Stats

  • Last year, the Cardinals racked up 4.1 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Vikings gave up (29.7).
  • The Cardinals collected just 8.7 fewer yards per game (384.6) than the Vikings gave up per outing (393.3) last season.
  • The Cardinals turned the ball over 21 times last season, one fewer than the Vikings forced turnovers (22).
  • The Vikings averaged 26.9 points per game last season, four more than the Cardinals surrendered (22.9).
  • The Vikings collected 393.3 yards per game last year, 41.4 more yards than the 351.9 the Cardinals gave up per matchup.
  • The Vikings turned the ball over 23 times last season, two more turnovers than the Cardinals forced (21).

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Last season Kyler Murray totaled 3,971 passing yards (248.2 per game) while going 375-for-558 (67.2%) and throwing for 26 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He added 819 rushing yards (a team high) on 133 carries with 11 touchdowns, averaging 51.2 yards per game.
  • DeAndre Hopkins reeled in 115 passes for 1,407 yards last year with six touchdowns. He was targeted 160 times, and averaged 87.9 receiving yards.
  • Last season, J.J. Watt collected five sacks, 14 TFL, 52 tackles, and one interception.
  • Budda Baker collected 118 tackles, seven TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions over his most recent campaign.

Vikings Impact Players

  • Kirk Cousins recorded 4,265 passing yards (266.6 per game) with a 67.6% completion percentage last year (349-for-516), throwing for 35 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
  • Dalvin Cook took 312 attempts for 1,557 rushing yards a season ago (97.3 per game) and scored 16 touchdowns. He also was the team's leading receiver, with 44 catches for 361 yards and one TD through the air.
  • Last season Justin Jefferson reeled in 88 passes for 1,400 yards (87.5 per game) with seven touchdowns.
  • Everson Griffen put together an impressive body of work a year ago, collecting six sacks, seven TFL and 33 tackles.
  • Eric Kendricks totaled 107 tackles, four TFL, and three interceptions over the course of his 2020 campaign.
  • Last season Harrison Smith grabbed five interceptions and added 89 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended.

Cardinals Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Titans

W 38-13

Away

9/19/2021

Vikings

-

Home

9/26/2021

Jaguars

-

Away

10/3/2021

Rams

-

Away

10/10/2021

49ers

-

Home

Vikings Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Cincinnati

L 27-24

Away

9/19/2021

Arizona

-

Away

9/26/2021

Seattle

-

Home

10/3/2021

Cleveland

-

Home

10/10/2021

Detroit

-

Home

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
