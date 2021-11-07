Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The Bengals moved into the top of the AFC North with a 41-17 win over the Ravens. Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Week 7

    The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ravens vs. Vikings

    Baltimore and Minnesota Stats

    • The Ravens score 4.3 more points per game (26.7) than the Vikings allow (22.4).
    • The Ravens rack up 50.6 more yards per game (417.6) than the Vikings give up per contest (367).
    • This year, the Ravens have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (9).
    • This season the Vikings put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Ravens allow (23.4).
    • The Vikings collect 394.7 yards per game, just 12.4 more than the 382.3 the Ravens allow.
    • This year the Vikings have five turnovers, two fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (7).

    Ravens Impact Players

    • Lamar Jackson has 1,943 passing yards (277.6 YPG) and a 64.9% completion percentage (146-for-225) while firing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also leads his team with 480 rushing yards on 76 attempts (plus two touchdowns), averaging 68.6 YPG.
    • Marquise Brown has reeled in 37 passes for a team-high 566 yards plus six touchdowns. He averages 80.9 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Jayson Oweh leads the team with three sacks and has added three TFL and 14 tackles.
    • Patrick Queen has racked up 38 tackles, four TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 37 tackles and eight passes defended seven this season.

    Ravens Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Pernell McPhee

    LB

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Calais Campbell

    DE

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rashod Bateman

    WR

    Groin

    Questionable

    Brandon Williams

    DT

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Sammy Watkins

    WR

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Latavius Murray

    RB

    Ankle

    Doubtful

    Patrick Mekari

    OL

    Ankle

    Doubtful

    Tyler Huntley

    QB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Vikings Impact Players

    • This campaign, Kirk Cousins has recorded 1,953 passing yards (279 per game) while connecting on 189 of 274 passes (69%), with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has tacked on 75 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
    • Dalvin Cook has rushed for a team-high 444 yards on 98 carries (63.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Justin Jefferson has 43 catches (63 targets) and paces his team with 563 receiving yards (80.4 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Everson Griffen has notched a team-leading five sacks, while adding four TFL and 12 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Eric Kendricks has totaled 66 tackles, four TFL, three sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • Xavier Woods has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 43 tackles, one sack, and five passes defended.

    Vikings Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Dede Westbrook

    WR

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Michael Pierce

    DT

    Elbow

    Out

    James Lynch

    DT

    Toe

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cameron Dantzler

    CB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Anthony Barr

    LB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Harrison Smith

    S

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Everson Griffen

    DE

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Ravens Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/11/2021

    Colts

    W 31-25

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Chargers

    W 34-6

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Bengals

    L 41-17

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Dolphins

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Bears

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Browns

    -

    Home

    Vikings Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Detroit

    W 19-17

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Carolina

    W 34-28

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Dallas

    L 20-16

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
