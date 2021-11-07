How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Vikings
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Baltimore and Minnesota Stats
- The Ravens score 4.3 more points per game (26.7) than the Vikings allow (22.4).
- The Ravens rack up 50.6 more yards per game (417.6) than the Vikings give up per contest (367).
- This year, the Ravens have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (9).
- This season the Vikings put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Ravens allow (23.4).
- The Vikings collect 394.7 yards per game, just 12.4 more than the 382.3 the Ravens allow.
- This year the Vikings have five turnovers, two fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (7).
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson has 1,943 passing yards (277.6 YPG) and a 64.9% completion percentage (146-for-225) while firing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also leads his team with 480 rushing yards on 76 attempts (plus two touchdowns), averaging 68.6 YPG.
- Marquise Brown has reeled in 37 passes for a team-high 566 yards plus six touchdowns. He averages 80.9 receiving yards per game.
- This season Jayson Oweh leads the team with three sacks and has added three TFL and 14 tackles.
- Patrick Queen has racked up 38 tackles, four TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 37 tackles and eight passes defended seven this season.
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Pernell McPhee
LB
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Calais Campbell
DE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rashod Bateman
WR
Groin
Questionable
Brandon Williams
DT
Shoulder
Questionable
Sammy Watkins
WR
Thigh
Questionable
Latavius Murray
RB
Ankle
Doubtful
Patrick Mekari
OL
Ankle
Doubtful
Tyler Huntley
QB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Vikings Impact Players
- This campaign, Kirk Cousins has recorded 1,953 passing yards (279 per game) while connecting on 189 of 274 passes (69%), with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has tacked on 75 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
- Dalvin Cook has rushed for a team-high 444 yards on 98 carries (63.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- Justin Jefferson has 43 catches (63 targets) and paces his team with 563 receiving yards (80.4 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Everson Griffen has notched a team-leading five sacks, while adding four TFL and 12 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Eric Kendricks has totaled 66 tackles, four TFL, three sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- Xavier Woods has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 43 tackles, one sack, and five passes defended.
Vikings Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Dede Westbrook
WR
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Michael Pierce
DT
Elbow
Out
James Lynch
DT
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
Cameron Dantzler
CB
Ankle
Questionable
Anthony Barr
LB
Knee
Questionable
Harrison Smith
S
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Everson Griffen
DE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ravens Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/11/2021
Colts
W 31-25
Home
10/17/2021
Chargers
W 34-6
Home
10/24/2021
Bengals
L 41-17
Home
11/7/2021
Vikings
-
Home
11/11/2021
Dolphins
-
Away
11/21/2021
Bears
-
Away
11/28/2021
Browns
-
Home
Vikings Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Detroit
W 19-17
Home
10/17/2021
Carolina
W 34-28
Away
10/31/2021
Dallas
L 20-16
Home
11/7/2021
Baltimore
-
Away
11/14/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
11/21/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
11/28/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.