    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) and Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Vikings (2-3) and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) square off at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Panthers vs. Vikings

    Minnesota and Carolina Stats

    • The Vikings score 22.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Panthers surrender per outing (17.4).
    • The Vikings rack up 382.8 yards per game, 127 more yards than the 255.8 the Panthers give up per contest.
    • The Vikings have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (5).
    • This year the Panthers put up just 1.2 more points per game (23) than the Vikings surrender (21.8).
    • The Panthers rack up 363.4 yards per game, only 5.4 fewer than the 368.8 the Vikings give up.
    • The Panthers have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (4).

    Vikings Impact Players

    • This year Kirk Cousins has 1,396 passing yards (279.2 yards per game) while going 133-for-191 (69.6%) and connecting on 10 touchdowns with two interceptions.
    • Alexander Mattison has 65 rushing attempts for a team-leading 258 rushing yards (51.6 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 15 catches for 120 receiving yards (24 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Justin Jefferson has grabbed 33 passes for a team best 462 yards plus three touchdowns. He averages 92.4 receiving yards per game.
    • Danielle Hunter has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected six TFL and 27 tackles.
    • Eric Kendricks' 55 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Vikings Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Dalvin Cook

    RB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Adam Thielen

    WR

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Michael Pierce

    DT

    Elbow

    Out

    Alexander Mattison

    RB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Justin Jefferson

    WR

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ben Ellefson

    TE

    Knee

    Out

    Anthony Barr

    LB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cameron Dantzler

    CB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Nick Vigil

    LB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ihmir Smith-Marsette

    WR

    Toe

    Full Participation In Practice

    C.J. Ham

    FB

    Quad

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Panthers Impact Players

    • Sam Darnold has thrown for 1,366 yards while completing 65.6% of his passes, with six touchdowns and six interceptions (273.2 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 22 times for 62 yards and five touchdowns.
    • Chuba Hubbard has 56 attempts for a team-high 220 rushing yards (44 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 12 catches for 78 receiving yards .
    • This year D.J. Moore has 35 catches and leads the team with 440 yards (88 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
    • This season Haason Reddick leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added four TFL and 21 tackles.
    • Shaq Thompson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 25 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception over the course of the current campaign.

    Panthers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Cam Erving

    OT

    Neck

    Out

    Matt Paradis

    C

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Haason Reddick

    OLB

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Yetur Gross-Matos

    DE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Shaq Thompson

    LB

    Foot

    Out

    Vikings Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Seahawks

    W 30-17

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Browns

    L 14-7

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Lions

    W 19-17

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Cowboys

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Ravens

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Away

    Panthers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/23/2021

    Houston

    W 24-9

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Dallas

    L 36-28

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Philadelphia

    L 21-18

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    New York

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Atlanta

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    New England

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
