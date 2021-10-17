How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Vikings (2-3) and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) square off at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Panthers vs. Vikings
- Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Minnesota and Carolina Stats
- The Vikings score 22.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Panthers surrender per outing (17.4).
- The Vikings rack up 382.8 yards per game, 127 more yards than the 255.8 the Panthers give up per contest.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (5).
- This year the Panthers put up just 1.2 more points per game (23) than the Vikings surrender (21.8).
- The Panthers rack up 363.4 yards per game, only 5.4 fewer than the 368.8 the Vikings give up.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (4).
Vikings Impact Players
- This year Kirk Cousins has 1,396 passing yards (279.2 yards per game) while going 133-for-191 (69.6%) and connecting on 10 touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Alexander Mattison has 65 rushing attempts for a team-leading 258 rushing yards (51.6 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 15 catches for 120 receiving yards (24 per game) and one touchdown.
- Justin Jefferson has grabbed 33 passes for a team best 462 yards plus three touchdowns. He averages 92.4 receiving yards per game.
- Danielle Hunter has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected six TFL and 27 tackles.
- Eric Kendricks' 55 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Vikings Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Dalvin Cook
RB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Adam Thielen
WR
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Michael Pierce
DT
Elbow
Out
Alexander Mattison
RB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Justin Jefferson
WR
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Ben Ellefson
TE
Knee
Out
Anthony Barr
LB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Cameron Dantzler
CB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Nick Vigil
LB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
WR
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
C.J. Ham
FB
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Panthers Impact Players
- Sam Darnold has thrown for 1,366 yards while completing 65.6% of his passes, with six touchdowns and six interceptions (273.2 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 22 times for 62 yards and five touchdowns.
- Chuba Hubbard has 56 attempts for a team-high 220 rushing yards (44 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 12 catches for 78 receiving yards .
- This year D.J. Moore has 35 catches and leads the team with 440 yards (88 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
- This season Haason Reddick leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added four TFL and 21 tackles.
- Shaq Thompson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 25 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception over the course of the current campaign.
Panthers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Cam Erving
OT
Neck
Out
Matt Paradis
C
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Haason Reddick
OLB
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Yetur Gross-Matos
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Shaq Thompson
LB
Foot
Out
Vikings Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Seahawks
W 30-17
Home
10/3/2021
Browns
L 14-7
Home
10/10/2021
Lions
W 19-17
Home
10/17/2021
Panthers
-
Away
10/31/2021
Cowboys
-
Home
11/7/2021
Ravens
-
Away
11/14/2021
Chargers
-
Away
Panthers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/23/2021
Houston
W 24-9
Away
10/3/2021
Dallas
L 36-28
Away
10/10/2021
Philadelphia
L 21-18
Home
10/17/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
10/24/2021
New York
-
Away
10/31/2021
Atlanta
-
Away
11/7/2021
New England
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.