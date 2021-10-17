Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) and Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (2-3) and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) square off at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Vikings

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Minnesota and Carolina Stats

The Vikings score 22.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Panthers surrender per outing (17.4).

The Vikings rack up 382.8 yards per game, 127 more yards than the 255.8 the Panthers give up per contest.

The Vikings have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (5).

This year the Panthers put up just 1.2 more points per game (23) than the Vikings surrender (21.8).

The Panthers rack up 363.4 yards per game, only 5.4 fewer than the 368.8 the Vikings give up.

The Panthers have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (4).

Vikings Impact Players

This year Kirk Cousins has 1,396 passing yards (279.2 yards per game) while going 133-for-191 (69.6%) and connecting on 10 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Alexander Mattison has 65 rushing attempts for a team-leading 258 rushing yards (51.6 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 15 catches for 120 receiving yards (24 per game) and one touchdown.

Justin Jefferson has grabbed 33 passes for a team best 462 yards plus three touchdowns. He averages 92.4 receiving yards per game.

Danielle Hunter has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected six TFL and 27 tackles.

Eric Kendricks' 55 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Vikings Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Dalvin Cook RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Adam Thielen WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice Michael Pierce DT Elbow Out Alexander Mattison RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Justin Jefferson WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Ben Ellefson TE Knee Out Anthony Barr LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Cameron Dantzler CB Illness Full Participation In Practice Nick Vigil LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Toe Full Participation In Practice C.J. Ham FB Quad Limited Participation In Practice

Panthers Impact Players

Sam Darnold has thrown for 1,366 yards while completing 65.6% of his passes, with six touchdowns and six interceptions (273.2 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 22 times for 62 yards and five touchdowns.

Chuba Hubbard has 56 attempts for a team-high 220 rushing yards (44 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 12 catches for 78 receiving yards .

This year D.J. Moore has 35 catches and leads the team with 440 yards (88 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.

This season Haason Reddick leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added four TFL and 21 tackles.

Shaq Thompson leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 25 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception over the course of the current campaign.

Panthers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Cam Erving OT Neck Out Matt Paradis C Illness Full Participation In Practice Haason Reddick OLB Neck Full Participation In Practice Yetur Gross-Matos DE Ankle Questionable Shaq Thompson LB Foot Out

Vikings Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Seahawks W 30-17 Home 10/3/2021 Browns L 14-7 Home 10/10/2021 Lions W 19-17 Home 10/17/2021 Panthers - Away 10/31/2021 Cowboys - Home 11/7/2021 Ravens - Away 11/14/2021 Chargers - Away

Panthers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/23/2021 Houston W 24-9 Away 10/3/2021 Dallas L 36-28 Away 10/10/2021 Philadelphia L 21-18 Home 10/17/2021 Minnesota - Home 10/24/2021 New York - Away 10/31/2021 Atlanta - Away 11/7/2021 New England - Home

