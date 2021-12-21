Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Vikings (6-7) and the Chicago Bears (4-9) square off on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Soldier Field in a battle of NFC North foes. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Soldier Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Minnesota and Chicago Stats
- This year, the Vikings rack up just one more point per game (26.5) than the Bears allow (25.5).
- The Vikings collect 390.5 yards per game, 54 more yards than the 336.5 the Bears give up per contest.
- This year, the Vikings have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bears have forced 11.
- This year the Bears rack up 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Vikings give up (25.6).
- The Bears average 302.5 yards per game, 79 fewer yards than the 381.5 the Vikings give up.
- The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (22 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (16) this season.
Vikings Impact Players
- This year Kirk Cousins has 3,569 passing yards (274.5 yards per game) while going 319-for-477 (66.9%) and connecting on 27 touchdowns with five interceptions.
- Dalvin Cook has taken 198 carries for a team-leading 978 rushing yards (75.2 per game) and six touchdowns. He's also caught 28 passes for 219 yards .
- Justin Jefferson has 85 catches (127 targets) and paces his team with 1,288 receiving yards (99.1 ypg) and eight touchdowns.
- This season Armon Watts leads the team with five sacks and has added three TFL and 35 tackles.
- Eric Kendricks' 120 tackles, seven TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Vikings Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Eric Kendricks
LB
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Christian Darrisaw
OT
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Adam Thielen
WR
Ankle
Questionable
Dalvin Cook
RB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields has 1,585 passing yards (121.9 per game) and a 57.6% completion percentage, throwing six touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He also has 385 rushing yards on 65 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 29.6 yards per game.
- David Montgomery has churned out a team-high 608 rushing yards (46.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- This season Darnell Mooney has 52 catches and leads the team with 740 yards (56.9 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
- Robert Quinn has registered a team-leading 14 sacks, while adding 15 TFL and 41 tackles.
- Roquan Smith's 130 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Bears Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Akiem Hicks
DT
Ankle
Questionable
Roquan Smith
LB
Hamstring
Questionable
Jimmy Graham
TE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Khyiris Tonga
DT
Shoulder
Doubtful
Jason Peters
OL
Ankle
Out
DeAndre Houston-Carson
DB
Forearm
Out
Marquise Goodwin
WR
Foot
Doubtful
Andy Dalton
QB
Hand
Out
Justin Fields
QB
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Teven Jenkins
OL
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
James Daniels
OL
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
David Montgomery
RB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Cole Kmet
TE
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Khalil Herbert
RB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jesper Horsted
TE
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Xavier Crawford
DB
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Vikings Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
49ers
L 34-26
Away
12/5/2021
Lions
L 29-27
Away
12/9/2021
Steelers
W 36-28
Home
12/20/2021
Bears
-
Away
12/26/2021
Rams
-
Home
1/2/2022
Packers
-
Away
Bears Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Detroit
W 16-14
Away
12/5/2021
Arizona
L 33-22
Home
12/12/2021
Green Bay
L 45-30
Away
12/20/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
12/26/2021
Seattle
-
Away
1/2/2022
New York
-
Home
