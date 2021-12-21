Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates a touchdown pass with the offensive line during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (6-7) and the Chicago Bears (4-9) square off on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Soldier Field in a battle of NFC North foes. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota and Chicago Stats

This year, the Vikings rack up just one more point per game (26.5) than the Bears allow (25.5).

The Vikings collect 390.5 yards per game, 54 more yards than the 336.5 the Bears give up per contest.

This year, the Vikings have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bears have forced 11.

This year the Bears rack up 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Vikings give up (25.6).

The Bears average 302.5 yards per game, 79 fewer yards than the 381.5 the Vikings give up.

The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (22 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Vikings Impact Players

This year Kirk Cousins has 3,569 passing yards (274.5 yards per game) while going 319-for-477 (66.9%) and connecting on 27 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Dalvin Cook has taken 198 carries for a team-leading 978 rushing yards (75.2 per game) and six touchdowns. He's also caught 28 passes for 219 yards .

Justin Jefferson has 85 catches (127 targets) and paces his team with 1,288 receiving yards (99.1 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

This season Armon Watts leads the team with five sacks and has added three TFL and 35 tackles.

Eric Kendricks' 120 tackles, seven TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Vikings Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Eric Kendricks LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Christian Darrisaw OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Adam Thielen WR Ankle Questionable Dalvin Cook RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has 1,585 passing yards (121.9 per game) and a 57.6% completion percentage, throwing six touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He also has 385 rushing yards on 65 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 29.6 yards per game.

David Montgomery has churned out a team-high 608 rushing yards (46.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

This season Darnell Mooney has 52 catches and leads the team with 740 yards (56.9 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.

Robert Quinn has registered a team-leading 14 sacks, while adding 15 TFL and 41 tackles.

Roquan Smith's 130 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bears Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Akiem Hicks DT Ankle Questionable Roquan Smith LB Hamstring Questionable Jimmy Graham TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Khyiris Tonga DT Shoulder Doubtful Jason Peters OL Ankle Out DeAndre Houston-Carson DB Forearm Out Marquise Goodwin WR Foot Doubtful Andy Dalton QB Hand Out Justin Fields QB Hand Full Participation In Practice Teven Jenkins OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice James Daniels OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice David Montgomery RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Cole Kmet TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Khalil Herbert RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jesper Horsted TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Xavier Crawford DB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice

Vikings Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 49ers L 34-26 Away 12/5/2021 Lions L 29-27 Away 12/9/2021 Steelers W 36-28 Home 12/20/2021 Bears - Away 12/26/2021 Rams - Home 1/2/2022 Packers - Away

Bears Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/25/2021 Detroit W 16-14 Away 12/5/2021 Arizona L 33-22 Home 12/12/2021 Green Bay L 45-30 Away 12/20/2021 Minnesota - Home 12/26/2021 Seattle - Away 1/2/2022 New York - Home

Regional restrictions apply.