Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates a touchdown pass with the offensive line during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Vikings (6-7) and the Chicago Bears (4-9) square off on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Soldier Field in a battle of NFC North foes. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings

    Minnesota and Chicago Stats

    • This year, the Vikings rack up just one more point per game (26.5) than the Bears allow (25.5).
    • The Vikings collect 390.5 yards per game, 54 more yards than the 336.5 the Bears give up per contest.
    • This year, the Vikings have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bears have forced 11.
    • This year the Bears rack up 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Vikings give up (25.6).
    • The Bears average 302.5 yards per game, 79 fewer yards than the 381.5 the Vikings give up.
    • The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (22 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (16) this season.

    Vikings Impact Players

    • This year Kirk Cousins has 3,569 passing yards (274.5 yards per game) while going 319-for-477 (66.9%) and connecting on 27 touchdowns with five interceptions.
    • Dalvin Cook has taken 198 carries for a team-leading 978 rushing yards (75.2 per game) and six touchdowns. He's also caught 28 passes for 219 yards .
    • Justin Jefferson has 85 catches (127 targets) and paces his team with 1,288 receiving yards (99.1 ypg) and eight touchdowns.
    • This season Armon Watts leads the team with five sacks and has added three TFL and 35 tackles.
    • Eric Kendricks' 120 tackles, seven TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Vikings Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Eric Kendricks

    LB

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Christian Darrisaw

    OT

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Adam Thielen

    WR

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Dalvin Cook

    RB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bears Impact Players

    • Justin Fields has 1,585 passing yards (121.9 per game) and a 57.6% completion percentage, throwing six touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He also has 385 rushing yards on 65 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 29.6 yards per game.
    • David Montgomery has churned out a team-high 608 rushing yards (46.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
    • This season Darnell Mooney has 52 catches and leads the team with 740 yards (56.9 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
    • Robert Quinn has registered a team-leading 14 sacks, while adding 15 TFL and 41 tackles.
    • Roquan Smith's 130 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Bears Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Akiem Hicks

    DT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Roquan Smith

    LB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Jimmy Graham

    TE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Khyiris Tonga

    DT

    Shoulder

    Doubtful

    Jason Peters

    OL

    Ankle

    Out

    DeAndre Houston-Carson

    DB

    Forearm

    Out

    Marquise Goodwin

    WR

    Foot

    Doubtful

    Andy Dalton

    QB

    Hand

    Out

    Justin Fields

    QB

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Teven Jenkins

    OL

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    James Daniels

    OL

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    David Montgomery

    RB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Cole Kmet

    TE

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Khalil Herbert

    RB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jesper Horsted

    TE

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Xavier Crawford

    DB

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Vikings Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    49ers

    L 34-26

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Lions

    L 29-27

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Steelers

    W 36-28

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Bears

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Rams

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Packers

    -

    Away

    Bears Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Detroit

    W 16-14

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Arizona

    L 33-22

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Green Bay

    L 45-30

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    New York

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

