The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) host an NFC North clash against the Chicago Bears (6-10) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Vikings -4 44.5

Minnesota and Chicago Stats

The Vikings average 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.5 per contest the Bears surrender.

The Vikings average 49.0 more yards per game (364.8) than the Bears allow per contest (315.8).

The Vikings have 13 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 16 takeaways.

The Bears average 7.2 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Vikings surrender (25.6).

The Bears rack up 81.1 fewer yards per game (304.3) than the Vikings give up (385.4).

The Bears have turned the ball over 27 times this season, five more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (22).

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has posted 3,971 passing yards (248.2 YPG) with a 66.4% completion percentage (358-for-539) while firing 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Dalvin Cook has rushed for a team-best 1,080 yards (67.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson has hauled in 103 passes for a team best 1,509 yards plus nine touchdowns. He averages 94.3 receiving yards per game.

D.J. Wonnum has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 5.0 TFL and 40 tackles.

Harrison Smith's 108 tackles, 3.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.

Xavier Woods has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 100 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and 10 passes defended 16 this season.

Vikings Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Bears Impact Players

This season, Andy Dalton has collected 1,190 passing yards (74.4 per game) while connecting on 116 of 188 passes (61.7%), with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

David Montgomery has 205 carries for a team-high 777 rushing yards (48.6 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 40 catches for 294 receiving yards .

Darnell Mooney has racked up 69 catches for 929 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 58.1 receiving yards per game.

This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 18.0 sacks and has added 17.0 TFL and 48 tackles.

Roquan Smith has totaled 157 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Tashaun Gipson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 44 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended 16 this season.

Bears Injuries: No Injuries Listed

