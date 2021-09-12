September 12, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals look for a strong start to the year against the Vikings.
Author:

The Vikings will to start the new season in Cincinnati as sophomore Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns from a knee injury that cut his rookie campaign short.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 12, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

You can live stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Burrow will start for the first time since suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 11 of the 2020 season against the Washington Football Team and his former Ohio State teammate, defensive end Chase Young.

Burrow will have help in his return in the form of 2021 first-round draft pick Ja'Marr Chase, who played with Burrow in his time at LSU.

For the Vikings, wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a stellar rookie season, and he represents one of a plethora of targets for quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Minnesota offense also features Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

The Vikings brought in cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland, and Mackensie Alexander this offseason to bolster their defense, but will it be enough to limit Burrow? Or will Burrow be limited in his return from injury? Tune in Sunday to find out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

