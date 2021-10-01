Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and tight end Austin Hooper (81) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (2-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (1-2) square off at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Browns

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Betting Information for Cleveland vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Browns -2 51.5

Cleveland and Minnesota Stats

The Browns rack up just 2.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Vikings give up (26.0).

The Browns collect 410.0 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 409.7 the Vikings allow per outing.

The Browns have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (2) this season.

This year the Vikings put up 9.0 more points per game (29.0) than the Browns allow (20.0).

The Vikings collect 425.0 yards per game, 176.3 more yards than the 248.7 the Browns allow.

The Vikings have one giveaway this season, while the Browns have two takeaways.

Browns Impact Players

This season Baker Mayfield has 780 passing yards (260.0 yards per game) while going 59-for-80 (73.8%) and tossing two touchdowns with two interceptions. He has added 48 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 16.0 yards per game.

Nick Chubb has taken 48 attempts for a team-leading 262 rushing yards (87.3 YPG) and three touchdowns.

Myles Garrett boasts an impressive stat line to lead the team in sacks and total tackles, racking up 5.5 sacks, 5.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

This season Malcolm Smith leads the team with one interception and has added 11 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

Browns Injuries: Jacob Phillips: Questionable (Knee), Kareem Hunt: Questionable (Groin), Nick Harris: Questionable (Illness), Tae Davis: Out (Elbow), Greedy Williams: Out (Shoulder), Denzel Ward: Questionable (Groin), Adrian Clayborn: Out (Hip), Joel Bitonio: Questionable (Back), Olivier Vernon: Questionable (Abdomen)

Vikings Impact Players

This season Kirk Cousins has collected 918 passing yards (306.0 per game) while going 88-for-119 (73.9%) and throwing for eight touchdowns with zero interceptions. He has added 37 rushing yards on three carries.

Dalvin Cook has picked up a team-best 192 rushing yards (64.0 per game) and one touchdown. He has added eight receptions for 60 yards .

Justin Jefferson has been targeted 30 times and has 20 catches, leading his team with 254 yards (84.7 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Danielle Hunter has notched a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Eric Kendricks' 37 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Nick Vigil has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 26 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended three this season.

Vikings Injuries: Mike Hughes: Out (Neck), Kris Boyd: Doubtful (Hamstring)

