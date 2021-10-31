Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Vikings (3-3) host a streaking Dallas Cowboys (5-1) team on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Cowboys have won five games in a row. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Cowboys
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Dallas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Vikings
-3
51
Minnesota and Dallas Stats
- The Vikings average just 0.2 more points per game (24.5) than the Cowboys allow (24.3).
- The Vikings rack up 33.0 more yards per game (414.2) than the Cowboys give up per outing (381.2).
- The Vikings have turned the ball over five times this season, nine fewer than the Cowboys have forced (14).
- The Cowboys average 34.2 points per game, 11.4 more than the Vikings surrender (22.8).
- The Cowboys average 460.8 yards per game, 102.5 more yards than the 358.3 the Vikings give up.
- This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over seven times, while the Vikings have forced 7 turnovers.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins has thrown for 1,769 yards (166-for-239), with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions (294.8 yards per game).
- Dalvin Cook has 80 attempts for a team-best 366 rushing yards (61.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Justin Jefferson has 41 catches (59 targets) and paces his team with 542 receiving yards (90.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- This season Danielle Hunter leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 33 tackles.
- Eric Kendricks' 60 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Vikings Injuries: Holton Hill: Out (Foot), Dalvin Cook: Questionable (Groin), Dan Chisena: Out (Hip), Mike Hughes: Out (Neck)
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has thrown for 1,813 yards while completing 73.1% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions (302.2 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 22 times for 70 yards.
- Ezekiel Elliott has racked up a team-best 521 rushing yards (86.8 per game) and five touchdowns. He has tacked on 16 receptions for 105 yards and one TD.
- This season CeeDee Lamb has 33 catches and leads the team with 497 yards (82.8 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
- This season Randy Gregory leads the team with 4.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and seven tackles.
- Jayron Kearse's 36 tackles and 4.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.
- Trevon Diggs has a team-high seven interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles and 11 passes defended six this season.
Cowboys Injuries: Andy Dalton: Out (Concussion)
