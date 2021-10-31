Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) makes the catch against New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (3-3) host a streaking Dallas Cowboys (5-1) team on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Cowboys have won five games in a row. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Cowboys

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Dallas

Favorite Spread Total Vikings -3 51

Minnesota and Dallas Stats

The Vikings average just 0.2 more points per game (24.5) than the Cowboys allow (24.3).

The Vikings rack up 33.0 more yards per game (414.2) than the Cowboys give up per outing (381.2).

The Vikings have turned the ball over five times this season, nine fewer than the Cowboys have forced (14).

The Cowboys average 34.2 points per game, 11.4 more than the Vikings surrender (22.8).

The Cowboys average 460.8 yards per game, 102.5 more yards than the 358.3 the Vikings give up.

This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over seven times, while the Vikings have forced 7 turnovers.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has thrown for 1,769 yards (166-for-239), with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions (294.8 yards per game).

Dalvin Cook has 80 attempts for a team-best 366 rushing yards (61.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson has 41 catches (59 targets) and paces his team with 542 receiving yards (90.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

This season Danielle Hunter leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 33 tackles.

Eric Kendricks' 60 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Vikings Injuries: Holton Hill: Out (Foot), Dalvin Cook: Questionable (Groin), Dan Chisena: Out (Hip), Mike Hughes: Out (Neck)

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has thrown for 1,813 yards while completing 73.1% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions (302.2 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 22 times for 70 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott has racked up a team-best 521 rushing yards (86.8 per game) and five touchdowns. He has tacked on 16 receptions for 105 yards and one TD.

This season CeeDee Lamb has 33 catches and leads the team with 497 yards (82.8 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.

This season Randy Gregory leads the team with 4.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and seven tackles.

Jayron Kearse's 36 tackles and 4.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.

Trevon Diggs has a team-high seven interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles and 11 passes defended six this season.

Cowboys Injuries: Andy Dalton: Out (Concussion)

