How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) enter a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Ford Field on an 11-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Ford Field
Minnesota and Detroit Stats
- This year, the Vikings score just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Lions allow (26.3).
- The Vikings average 381.2 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 376.8 the Lions allow per outing.
- The Vikings have eight giveaways this season, while the Lions have 13 takeaways.
- This year the Lions put up 9.3 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Vikings give up (25.1).
- The Lions average 77.5 fewer yards per game (305.4) than the Vikings allow (382.9).
- The Lions have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Vikings have forced (13).
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins has 3,013 passing yards (273.9 per game) and a 67.7% completion percentage (275-for-406), flinging 23 touchdown passes and three interceptions.
- Dalvin Cook has churned out a team-leading 773 rushing yards (70.3 per game) plus four touchdowns. He has tacked on 27 catches for 202 yards .
- Justin Jefferson has been targeted 98 times and has 67 catches, leading his team with 1,027 yards (93.4 ypg) while scoring six touchdowns.
- Armon Watts has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding two TFL and 31 tackles.
- Eric Kendricks' 109 tackles, five TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Vikings Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Kene Nwangwu
RB
Illness
Questionable
Eric Kendricks
LB
Arm
Out
Dalvin Tomlinson
DT
Not injury related
Limited Participation In Practice
Armon Watts
DT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Nick Vigil
LB
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Ryan Connelly
LB
Quad
Did Not Participate In Practice
Sheldon Richardson
DT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Christian Darrisaw
OT
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dalvin Cook
RB
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Camryn Bynum
S
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bashaud Breeland
CB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Mackensie Alexander
CB
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff has 2,280 passing yards (207.3 per game) with a 67.3% completion percentage (241-for-358), throwing for 10 touchdowns with six interceptions.
- D'Andre Swift has racked up a team-high 555 rushing yards (50.5 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has tacked on 56 catches for 429 yards, also tops on the team, with two receiving touchdowns.
- This season T.J. Hockenson has 57 catches for a team-high 534 yards (48.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Charles Harris has four sacks to lead the team, and has also added four TFL and 41 tackles.
- Alex Anzalone's 73 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Amani Oruwariye has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 43 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended 11 this season.
Lions Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Matt Nelson
OT
Ankle
Questionable
Michael Brockers
DE
Knee
Questionable
D'Andre Swift
RB
Shoulder
Out
Penei Sewell
OT
Illness
Questionable
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
LB
Shoulder
Out
Bobby Price
S
Shoulder
Out
Trinity Benson
WR
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Khadarel Hodge
WR
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
OG
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Vikings Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Chargers
W 27-20
Away
11/21/2021
Packers
W 34-31
Home
11/28/2021
49ers
L 34-26
Away
12/5/2021
Lions
-
Away
12/9/2021
Steelers
-
Home
12/20/2021
Bears
-
Away
12/26/2021
Rams
-
Home
Lions Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Pittsburgh
T 16-16
Away
11/21/2021
Cleveland
L 13-10
Away
11/25/2021
Chicago
L 16-14
Home
12/5/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
12/12/2021
Denver
-
Away
12/19/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/26/2021
Atlanta
-
Away
