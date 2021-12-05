Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    November 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) is pushed out of bounds by San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) enter a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Ford Field on an 11-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings

    Minnesota and Detroit Stats

    • This year, the Vikings score just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Lions allow (26.3).
    • The Vikings average 381.2 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 376.8 the Lions allow per outing.
    • The Vikings have eight giveaways this season, while the Lions have 13 takeaways.
    • This year the Lions put up 9.3 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Vikings give up (25.1).
    • The Lions average 77.5 fewer yards per game (305.4) than the Vikings allow (382.9).
    • The Lions have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Vikings have forced (13).

    Vikings Impact Players

    • Kirk Cousins has 3,013 passing yards (273.9 per game) and a 67.7% completion percentage (275-for-406), flinging 23 touchdown passes and three interceptions.
    • Dalvin Cook has churned out a team-leading 773 rushing yards (70.3 per game) plus four touchdowns. He has tacked on 27 catches for 202 yards .
    • Justin Jefferson has been targeted 98 times and has 67 catches, leading his team with 1,027 yards (93.4 ypg) while scoring six touchdowns.
    • Armon Watts has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding two TFL and 31 tackles.
    • Eric Kendricks' 109 tackles, five TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Vikings Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Kene Nwangwu

    RB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Eric Kendricks

    LB

    Arm

    Out

    Dalvin Tomlinson

    DT

    Not injury related

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Armon Watts

    DT

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Nick Vigil

    LB

    Ribs

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ryan Connelly

    LB

    Quad

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Sheldon Richardson

    DT

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Christian Darrisaw

    OT

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Dalvin Cook

    RB

    Shoulder

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Camryn Bynum

    S

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Bashaud Breeland

    CB

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Mackensie Alexander

    CB

    Ribs

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Lions Impact Players

    • Jared Goff has 2,280 passing yards (207.3 per game) with a 67.3% completion percentage (241-for-358), throwing for 10 touchdowns with six interceptions.
    • D'Andre Swift has racked up a team-high 555 rushing yards (50.5 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has tacked on 56 catches for 429 yards, also tops on the team, with two receiving touchdowns.
    • This season T.J. Hockenson has 57 catches for a team-high 534 yards (48.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Charles Harris has four sacks to lead the team, and has also added four TFL and 41 tackles.
    • Alex Anzalone's 73 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Amani Oruwariye has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 43 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended 11 this season.

    Lions Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Matt Nelson

    OT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Michael Brockers

    DE

    Knee

    Questionable

    D'Andre Swift

    RB

    Shoulder

    Out

    Penei Sewell

    OT

    Illness

    Questionable

    Jalen Reeves-Maybin

    LB

    Shoulder

    Out

    Bobby Price

    S

    Shoulder

    Out

    Trinity Benson

    WR

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Khadarel Hodge

    WR

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Halapoulivaati Vaitai

    OG

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Vikings Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Chargers

    W 27-20

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Packers

    W 34-31

    Home

    11/28/2021

    49ers

    L 34-26

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Lions

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Bears

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Rams

    -

    Home

    Lions Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Pittsburgh

    T 16-16

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Cleveland

    L 13-10

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Chicago

    L 16-14

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Denver

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Atlanta

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
