The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) enter a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Ford Field on an 11-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Ford Field

Minnesota and Detroit Stats

This year, the Vikings score just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Lions allow (26.3).

The Vikings average 381.2 yards per game, just 4.4 more than the 376.8 the Lions allow per outing.

The Vikings have eight giveaways this season, while the Lions have 13 takeaways.

This year the Lions put up 9.3 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Vikings give up (25.1).

The Lions average 77.5 fewer yards per game (305.4) than the Vikings allow (382.9).

The Lions have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Vikings have forced (13).

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has 3,013 passing yards (273.9 per game) and a 67.7% completion percentage (275-for-406), flinging 23 touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Dalvin Cook has churned out a team-leading 773 rushing yards (70.3 per game) plus four touchdowns. He has tacked on 27 catches for 202 yards .

Justin Jefferson has been targeted 98 times and has 67 catches, leading his team with 1,027 yards (93.4 ypg) while scoring six touchdowns.

Armon Watts has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding two TFL and 31 tackles.

Eric Kendricks' 109 tackles, five TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Vikings Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Kene Nwangwu RB Illness Questionable Eric Kendricks LB Arm Out Dalvin Tomlinson DT Not injury related Limited Participation In Practice Armon Watts DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Nick Vigil LB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Ryan Connelly LB Quad Did Not Participate In Practice Sheldon Richardson DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Christian Darrisaw OT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Dalvin Cook RB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Camryn Bynum S Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Bashaud Breeland CB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Mackensie Alexander CB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has 2,280 passing yards (207.3 per game) with a 67.3% completion percentage (241-for-358), throwing for 10 touchdowns with six interceptions.

D'Andre Swift has racked up a team-high 555 rushing yards (50.5 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has tacked on 56 catches for 429 yards, also tops on the team, with two receiving touchdowns.

This season T.J. Hockenson has 57 catches for a team-high 534 yards (48.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Charles Harris has four sacks to lead the team, and has also added four TFL and 41 tackles.

Alex Anzalone's 73 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Amani Oruwariye has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 43 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended 11 this season.

Lions Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Matt Nelson OT Ankle Questionable Michael Brockers DE Knee Questionable D'Andre Swift RB Shoulder Out Penei Sewell OT Illness Questionable Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Shoulder Out Bobby Price S Shoulder Out Trinity Benson WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Khadarel Hodge WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Halapoulivaati Vaitai OG Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Vikings Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Chargers W 27-20 Away 11/21/2021 Packers W 34-31 Home 11/28/2021 49ers L 34-26 Away 12/5/2021 Lions - Away 12/9/2021 Steelers - Home 12/20/2021 Bears - Away 12/26/2021 Rams - Home

Lions Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Pittsburgh T 16-16 Away 11/21/2021 Cleveland L 13-10 Away 11/25/2021 Chicago L 16-14 Home 12/5/2021 Minnesota - Home 12/12/2021 Denver - Away 12/19/2021 Arizona - Home 12/26/2021 Atlanta - Away

