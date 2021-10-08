Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs with the football in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-4) visit the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium and will look to stop a four-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Lions

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Vikings -10 49

Minnesota and Detroit Stats

The Vikings rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Lions give up (29.8).

The Vikings rack up only 1.2 more yards per game (382.5), than the Lions give up per matchup (381.3).

The Vikings have two giveaways this season, while the Lions have four takeaways.

This season the Lions score just 2.7 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Vikings surrender (23.0).

The Lions rack up 37.2 fewer yards per game (351.8) than the Vikings give up per outing (389.0).

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Vikings Impact Players

This season Kirk Cousins has 1,121 passing yards (280.3 yards per game) while going 108-for-157 (68.8%) and throwing nine touchdowns with one interception.

Dalvin Cook has churned out a team-best 226 rushing yards (56.5 per game) and one touchdown. He has added 10 receptions for 70 yards .

Justin Jefferson has grabbed 26 passes for a team best 338 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 84.5 receiving yards per game.

Danielle Hunter has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 5.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Eric Kendricks has totaled 47 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Nick Vigil has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Vikings Injuries: K.J. Osborn: Out (Hamstring), Kris Boyd: Questionable (Hamstring), Holton Hill: Questionable (Foot)

Lions Impact Players

This season, Jared Goff has recorded 1,100 passing yards (275.0 per game) while connecting on 110 of 161 passes (68.3%), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He has tacked on 72 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 18.0 yards per game.

Jamaal Williams has run for a team-leading 187 yards on 42 attempts (46.8 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 23.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 13 passes for 93 yards.

This season T.J. Hockenson has 22 catches and leads the team with 215 yards (53.8 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

Charles Harris has registered a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Alex Anzalone has racked up 25 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Amani Oruwariye leads the team with two interceptions and has added 11 tackles and three passes defended.

Lions Injuries: No Injuries Listed

