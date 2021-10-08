Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs with the football in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Lions (0-4) visit the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium and will look to stop a four-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    Vikings

    -10

    49

    Minnesota and Detroit Stats

    • The Vikings rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Lions give up (29.8).
    • The Vikings rack up only 1.2 more yards per game (382.5), than the Lions give up per matchup (381.3).
    • The Vikings have two giveaways this season, while the Lions have four takeaways.
    • This season the Lions score just 2.7 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Vikings surrender (23.0).
    • The Lions rack up 37.2 fewer yards per game (351.8) than the Vikings give up per outing (389.0).
    • The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (2) this season.

    Vikings Impact Players

    • This season Kirk Cousins has 1,121 passing yards (280.3 yards per game) while going 108-for-157 (68.8%) and throwing nine touchdowns with one interception.
    • Dalvin Cook has churned out a team-best 226 rushing yards (56.5 per game) and one touchdown. He has added 10 receptions for 70 yards .
    • Justin Jefferson has grabbed 26 passes for a team best 338 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 84.5 receiving yards per game.
    • Danielle Hunter has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 5.0 TFL and 23 tackles.
    • Eric Kendricks has totaled 47 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Nick Vigil has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

    Vikings Injuries: K.J. Osborn: Out (Hamstring), Kris Boyd: Questionable (Hamstring), Holton Hill: Questionable (Foot)

    Lions Impact Players

    • This season, Jared Goff has recorded 1,100 passing yards (275.0 per game) while connecting on 110 of 161 passes (68.3%), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He has tacked on 72 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 18.0 yards per game.
    • Jamaal Williams has run for a team-leading 187 yards on 42 attempts (46.8 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 23.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 13 passes for 93 yards.
    • This season T.J. Hockenson has 22 catches and leads the team with 215 yards (53.8 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
    • Charles Harris has registered a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.
    • Alex Anzalone has racked up 25 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Amani Oruwariye leads the team with two interceptions and has added 11 tackles and three passes defended.

    Lions Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    1:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
