Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Lions (0-4) visit the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium and will look to stop a four-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Lions
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Detroit
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Vikings
-10
49
Minnesota and Detroit Stats
- The Vikings rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Lions give up (29.8).
- The Vikings rack up only 1.2 more yards per game (382.5), than the Lions give up per matchup (381.3).
- The Vikings have two giveaways this season, while the Lions have four takeaways.
- This season the Lions score just 2.7 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Vikings surrender (23.0).
- The Lions rack up 37.2 fewer yards per game (351.8) than the Vikings give up per outing (389.0).
- The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Vikings Impact Players
- This season Kirk Cousins has 1,121 passing yards (280.3 yards per game) while going 108-for-157 (68.8%) and throwing nine touchdowns with one interception.
- Dalvin Cook has churned out a team-best 226 rushing yards (56.5 per game) and one touchdown. He has added 10 receptions for 70 yards .
- Justin Jefferson has grabbed 26 passes for a team best 338 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 84.5 receiving yards per game.
- Danielle Hunter has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 5.0 TFL and 23 tackles.
- Eric Kendricks has totaled 47 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Nick Vigil has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.
Vikings Injuries: K.J. Osborn: Out (Hamstring), Kris Boyd: Questionable (Hamstring), Holton Hill: Questionable (Foot)
Lions Impact Players
- This season, Jared Goff has recorded 1,100 passing yards (275.0 per game) while connecting on 110 of 161 passes (68.3%), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He has tacked on 72 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 18.0 yards per game.
- Jamaal Williams has run for a team-leading 187 yards on 42 attempts (46.8 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 23.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 13 passes for 93 yards.
- This season T.J. Hockenson has 22 catches and leads the team with 215 yards (53.8 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- Charles Harris has registered a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- Alex Anzalone has racked up 25 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Amani Oruwariye leads the team with two interceptions and has added 11 tackles and three passes defended.
Lions Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
10
2021
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)