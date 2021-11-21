Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) waves to fans as he leaves the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers (8-2) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium in a NFC North clash. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Betting Information for Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Packers -1 47.5

Green Bay and Minnesota Stats

The Packers rack up 21.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 per contest the Vikings surrender.

The Packers collect 339.4 yards per game, 29.7 fewer yards than the 369.1 the Vikings allow per contest.

The Packers have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (12).

This year the Vikings score 6.6 more points per game (24.6) than the Packers give up (18.0).

The Vikings average 74.8 more yards per game (384.7) than the Packers allow (309.9).

This year the Vikings have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (16).

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers has put up 2,186 passing yards (218.6 per game) with a 66.4% completion percentage (196-for-295) while firing 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Aaron Jones has taken 123 carries for a team-high 541 rushing yards (54.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns. He's also reeled in 37 passes for 298 yards with four touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Davante Adams has grabbed 65 passes for a team best 864 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 86.4 receiving yards per game.

This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

De'Vondre Campbell has collected 87 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Adrian Amos leads the team with two interceptions and has added 60 tackles and six passes defended.

Packers Injuries: Tyler Ervin: Out (Wrist), Will Redmond: Questionable (Shoulder), Darrius Shepherd: Questionable (Shoulder), Montravius Adams: Doubtful (Toe), Allen Lazard: Questionable (Core), J.K. Scott: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Ka'dar Hollman: Questionable (Quadricep), Kevin King: Questionable (Achilles), Equanimeous St. Brown: Questionable (Knee)

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has thrown for 2,434 yards while completing 68.1% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and two interceptions (270.4 yards per game).

Dalvin Cook has 139 carries for a team-high 648 rushing yards (72.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson has 55 catches (79 targets) and paces his team with 775 receiving yards (86.1 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Everson Griffen has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 4.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

Eric Kendricks' 92 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Vikings Injuries: Ezra Cleveland: Out (Ankle), Cameron Dantzler: Questionable (Concussion), Irv Smith Jr.: Questionable (Groin)

