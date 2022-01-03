Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes against the Cleveland Browns during their football game on Saturday December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Green Bay Packers Vs Browns 21975 122521wag

    Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes against the Cleveland Browns during their football game on Saturday December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Green Bay Packers Vs Browns 21975 122521wag

    The Green Bay Packers (12-3) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Lambeau Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Packers vs. Vikings

    Green Bay and Minnesota Stats

    • The Packers score just 0.7 more points per game (25.5) than the Vikings surrender (24.8).
    • The Packers collect 357.1 yards per game, 21.9 fewer yards than the 379 the Vikings allow per matchup.
    • The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 22 takeaways.
    • The Vikings put up four more points per game (25.6) than the Packers surrender (21.6).
    • The Vikings rack up 44.1 more yards per game (375.4) than the Packers give up per contest (331.3).
    • This year the Vikings have 13 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (26).

    Packers Impact Players

    • Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 3,689 yards (323-for-475), with 33 touchdowns and four interceptions (245.9 YPG).
    • Aaron Jones has run for a team-leading 723 yards (48.2 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 361 receiving yards on 47 catches and six touchdowns.
    • Davante Adams has 106 receptions for a team-high 1,362 yards (90.8 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
    • Rashan Gary has collected a team-leading 8.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 42 tackles.
    • De'Vondre Campbell has totaled 137 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Rasul Douglas has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 49 tackles, one TFL, and 12 passes defended.

    Packers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    David Bakhtiari

    OT

    Knee

    Out

    Jaire Alexander

    CB

    Shoulder

    Out

    Billy Turner

    OL

    Knee

    Out

    Aaron Rodgers

    QB

    Toe

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tyler Lancaster

    DT

    Back

    Questionable

    Dominique Dafney

    TE

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Aaron Jones

    RB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Vikings Impact Players

    • Dalvin Cook has 226 attempts for a team-high 1,067 rushing yards (71.1 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • Justin Jefferson has hauled in 97 passes for a team best 1,451 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 149 times, and averages 96.7 yards per game.
    • This season D.J. Wonnum leads the team with six sacks and has added five TFL and 38 tackles.
    • Eric Kendricks' 134 tackles, eight TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions make him the team's tackle leader.
    • Xavier Woods has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 92 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and 10 passes defended.

    Vikings Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Michael Pierce

    DT

    Undisclosed

    Out

    Cameron Dantzler

    CB

    Calf

    Doubtful

    Chazz Surratt

    LB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Tyler Conklin

    TE

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Harrison Smith

    S

    Foot

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Kene Nwangwu

    RB

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    C.J. Ham

    FB

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Dalvin Cook

    RB

    Illness

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Packers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Bears

    W 45-30

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Ravens

    W 31-30

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Browns

    W 24-22

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Vikings

    -

    Home

    Vikings Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 36-28

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Chicago

    W 17-9

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 30-23

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Green Bay

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Relentless Missing In Missouri
    entertainment

    Relentless: Missing in Missouri Premiere

    1 minute ago
    Alex Guarnaschelli
    entertainment

    How to Watch Alex vs. America Premiere

    1 minute ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is surrounded by Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and forwards Pascal Siakam (43) and Scottie Barnes (4) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    25 minutes ago
    Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes against the Cleveland Browns during their football game on Saturday December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Green Bay Packers Vs Browns 21975 122521wag
    NFL

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    41 minutes ago
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) acknowledges the fans after he broke Brett Favre's team record for touchdown passes Sunday. Syndication Packersnews
    NFL

    Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    41 minutes ago
    This Came Out Of Me
    entertainment

    How to Watch This Came Out of Me Premiere

    1 hour ago
    Guy Fieri
    entertainment

    How to Watch Guy's Chance of a Lifetime

    1 hour ago
    Gordon Ramsay
    entertainment

    How to Watch Next Level Chef Premiere

    1 hour ago
    Soccer

    Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy