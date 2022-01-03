Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes against the Cleveland Browns during their football game on Saturday December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Green Bay Packers Vs Browns 21975 122521wag

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Lambeau Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Packers vs. Vikings

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Lambeau Field

Green Bay and Minnesota Stats

The Packers score just 0.7 more points per game (25.5) than the Vikings surrender (24.8).

The Packers collect 357.1 yards per game, 21.9 fewer yards than the 379 the Vikings allow per matchup.

The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 22 takeaways.

The Vikings put up four more points per game (25.6) than the Packers surrender (21.6).

The Vikings rack up 44.1 more yards per game (375.4) than the Packers give up per contest (331.3).

This year the Vikings have 13 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (26).

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 3,689 yards (323-for-475), with 33 touchdowns and four interceptions (245.9 YPG).

Aaron Jones has run for a team-leading 723 yards (48.2 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 361 receiving yards on 47 catches and six touchdowns.

Davante Adams has 106 receptions for a team-high 1,362 yards (90.8 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Rashan Gary has collected a team-leading 8.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 42 tackles.

De'Vondre Campbell has totaled 137 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.

Rasul Douglas has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 49 tackles, one TFL, and 12 passes defended.

Packers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status David Bakhtiari OT Knee Out Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Out Billy Turner OL Knee Out Aaron Rodgers QB Toe Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Lancaster DT Back Questionable Dominique Dafney TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Aaron Jones RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Vikings Impact Players

Dalvin Cook has 226 attempts for a team-high 1,067 rushing yards (71.1 per game) and six touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson has hauled in 97 passes for a team best 1,451 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 149 times, and averages 96.7 yards per game.

This season D.J. Wonnum leads the team with six sacks and has added five TFL and 38 tackles.

Eric Kendricks' 134 tackles, eight TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions make him the team's tackle leader.

Xavier Woods has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 92 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and 10 passes defended.

Vikings Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Michael Pierce DT Undisclosed Out Cameron Dantzler CB Calf Doubtful Chazz Surratt LB Illness Questionable Tyler Conklin TE Hamstring Questionable Harrison Smith S Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Kene Nwangwu RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice C.J. Ham FB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Dalvin Cook RB Illness Limited Participation In Practice

Packers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Bears W 45-30 Home 12/19/2021 Ravens W 31-30 Away 12/25/2021 Browns W 24-22 Home 1/2/2022 Vikings - Home

Vikings Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2021 Pittsburgh W 36-28 Home 12/20/2021 Chicago W 17-9 Away 12/26/2021 Los Angeles L 30-23 Home 1/2/2022 Green Bay - Away

