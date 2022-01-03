Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Green Bay Packers (12-3) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Lambeau Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Packers vs. Vikings
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Lambeau Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Green Bay and Minnesota Stats
- The Packers score just 0.7 more points per game (25.5) than the Vikings surrender (24.8).
- The Packers collect 357.1 yards per game, 21.9 fewer yards than the 379 the Vikings allow per matchup.
- The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 22 takeaways.
- The Vikings put up four more points per game (25.6) than the Packers surrender (21.6).
- The Vikings rack up 44.1 more yards per game (375.4) than the Packers give up per contest (331.3).
- This year the Vikings have 13 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (26).
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 3,689 yards (323-for-475), with 33 touchdowns and four interceptions (245.9 YPG).
- Aaron Jones has run for a team-leading 723 yards (48.2 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 361 receiving yards on 47 catches and six touchdowns.
- Davante Adams has 106 receptions for a team-high 1,362 yards (90.8 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
- Rashan Gary has collected a team-leading 8.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 42 tackles.
- De'Vondre Campbell has totaled 137 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Rasul Douglas has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 49 tackles, one TFL, and 12 passes defended.
Packers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
David Bakhtiari
OT
Knee
Out
Jaire Alexander
CB
Shoulder
Out
Billy Turner
OL
Knee
Out
Aaron Rodgers
QB
Toe
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tyler Lancaster
DT
Back
Questionable
Dominique Dafney
TE
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Aaron Jones
RB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Vikings Impact Players
- Dalvin Cook has 226 attempts for a team-high 1,067 rushing yards (71.1 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Justin Jefferson has hauled in 97 passes for a team best 1,451 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 149 times, and averages 96.7 yards per game.
- This season D.J. Wonnum leads the team with six sacks and has added five TFL and 38 tackles.
- Eric Kendricks' 134 tackles, eight TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions make him the team's tackle leader.
- Xavier Woods has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 92 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and 10 passes defended.
Vikings Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Michael Pierce
DT
Undisclosed
Out
Cameron Dantzler
CB
Calf
Doubtful
Chazz Surratt
LB
Illness
Questionable
Tyler Conklin
TE
Hamstring
Questionable
Harrison Smith
S
Foot
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kene Nwangwu
RB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
C.J. Ham
FB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Dalvin Cook
RB
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Packers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Bears
W 45-30
Home
12/19/2021
Ravens
W 31-30
Away
12/25/2021
Browns
W 24-22
Home
1/2/2022
Vikings
-
Home
Vikings Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Pittsburgh
W 36-28
Home
12/20/2021
Chicago
W 17-9
Away
12/26/2021
Los Angeles
L 30-23
Home
1/2/2022
Green Bay
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.