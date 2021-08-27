How to Watch Vikings at Chiefs

The Vikings and the Chiefs get one last tune-up before the season when they battle in the preseason finale.

The Vikings haven't shown much on offense in the preseason thus far and that likely won't change in their game against the Chiefs. Kirk Cousins did play three possessions against the Colts in their last game but didn't lead any scoring drives. He probably won't play in this game as the Vikings see who will be his backup.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Vikings' only offensives scores in the preseason have come on field goals. The lone touchdown Minnesota has scored was on a pick six against the Colts. The coaching staff in Minnesota has to be looking for more production in their game against the Chiefs, so they can feel better about their situation heading into the season.

The Chiefs haven't looked great on offense either, but fans shouldn't worry. They still have MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes under center with speed to burn at the skill positions.

Don't expect to see much for the starters in this game, but it's still worth watching to see if the Vikings' backup quarterbacks can get them across the goal line for the first time in the preseason.

Regional restrictions may apply.