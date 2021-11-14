Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (3-5) hit the road to match up against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Vikings

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles and Minnesota Stats

The Chargers average 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per outing the Vikings give up.

The Chargers average only 1.3 more yards per game (384.9) than the Vikings allow per outing (383.6).

The Chargers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (11).

This year the Vikings put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Chargers give up (25.1).

The Vikings collect 26.5 more yards per game (385.1) than the Chargers allow (358.6).

The Vikings have five giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 10 takeaways.

Chargers Impact Players

This year Justin Herbert has 2,350 passing yards (293.8 yards per game) while going 211-for-319 (66.1%) and throwing 18 touchdowns with six interceptions. He has added 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per game.

Austin Ekeler has run for a team-high 479 yards (59.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, reeling in 36 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

Keenan Allen has 57 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the team with 600 receiving yards (75 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Joey Bosa has collected a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding three TFL and 24 tackles.

Derwin James has totaled 68 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Kyzir White has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 53 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Michael Davis CB Hamstring Doubtful Keenan Allen WR Knee Questionable Nasir Adderley S Ankle Questionable Mark Webb S Knee Questionable Joey Bosa OLB Ankle Questionable Asante Samuel Jr. CB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Trey Marshall DB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Justin Jackson RB Quad Did Not Participate In Practice Alohi Gilman S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Stephen Anderson TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Vikings Impact Players

This year, Kirk Cousins has put up 2,140 passing yards (267.5 per game) while completing 206 of 302 passes (68.2%), with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dalvin Cook has taken 115 carries for a team-leading 554 rushing yards (69.3 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson has grabbed 46 passes for a team best 632 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 68 times, and averages 79 yards per game.

This season Everson Griffen leads the team with five sacks and has added four TFL and 15 tackles.

Eric Kendricks' 84 tackles, four TFL, three sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Xavier Woods has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 52 tackles, one sack, and five passes defended.

Vikings Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Bashaud Breeland CB Groin Questionable Cameron Dantzler CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Olisaemeka Udoh OG Knee Limited Participation In Practice Eric Kendricks LB Arm Full Participation In Practice Harrison Hand CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Chargers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Ravens L 34-6 Away 10/31/2021 Patriots L 27-24 Home 11/7/2021 Eagles W 27-24 Away 11/14/2021 Vikings - Home 11/21/2021 Steelers - Home 11/28/2021 Broncos - Away 12/5/2021 Bengals - Away

Vikings Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Carolina W 34-28 Away 10/31/2021 Dallas L 20-16 Home 11/7/2021 Baltimore L 34-31 Away 11/14/2021 Los Angeles - Away 11/21/2021 Green Bay - Home 11/28/2021 San Francisco - Away 12/5/2021 Detroit - Away

