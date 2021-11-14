Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Vikings (3-5) hit the road to match up against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Vikings
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles and Minnesota Stats
- The Chargers average 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per outing the Vikings give up.
- The Chargers average only 1.3 more yards per game (384.9) than the Vikings allow per outing (383.6).
- The Chargers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (11).
- This year the Vikings put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Chargers give up (25.1).
- The Vikings collect 26.5 more yards per game (385.1) than the Chargers allow (358.6).
- The Vikings have five giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 10 takeaways.
Chargers Impact Players
- This year Justin Herbert has 2,350 passing yards (293.8 yards per game) while going 211-for-319 (66.1%) and throwing 18 touchdowns with six interceptions. He has added 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per game.
- Austin Ekeler has run for a team-high 479 yards (59.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, reeling in 36 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
- Keenan Allen has 57 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the team with 600 receiving yards (75 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Joey Bosa has collected a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding three TFL and 24 tackles.
- Derwin James has totaled 68 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Kyzir White has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 53 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Michael Davis
CB
Hamstring
Doubtful
Keenan Allen
WR
Knee
Questionable
Nasir Adderley
S
Ankle
Questionable
Mark Webb
S
Knee
Questionable
Joey Bosa
OLB
Ankle
Questionable
Asante Samuel Jr.
CB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Trey Marshall
DB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Justin Jackson
RB
Quad
Did Not Participate In Practice
Alohi Gilman
S
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Stephen Anderson
TE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Vikings Impact Players
- This year, Kirk Cousins has put up 2,140 passing yards (267.5 per game) while completing 206 of 302 passes (68.2%), with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- Dalvin Cook has taken 115 carries for a team-leading 554 rushing yards (69.3 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Justin Jefferson has grabbed 46 passes for a team best 632 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 68 times, and averages 79 yards per game.
- This season Everson Griffen leads the team with five sacks and has added four TFL and 15 tackles.
- Eric Kendricks' 84 tackles, four TFL, three sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Xavier Woods has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 52 tackles, one sack, and five passes defended.
Vikings Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Bashaud Breeland
CB
Groin
Questionable
Cameron Dantzler
CB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Olisaemeka Udoh
OG
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Eric Kendricks
LB
Arm
Full Participation In Practice
Harrison Hand
CB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Chargers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Ravens
L 34-6
Away
10/31/2021
Patriots
L 27-24
Home
11/7/2021
Eagles
W 27-24
Away
11/14/2021
Vikings
-
Home
11/21/2021
Steelers
-
Home
11/28/2021
Broncos
-
Away
12/5/2021
Bengals
-
Away
Vikings Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Carolina
W 34-28
Away
10/31/2021
Dallas
L 20-16
Home
11/7/2021
Baltimore
L 34-31
Away
11/14/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
11/21/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
11/28/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
12/5/2021
Detroit
-
Away
