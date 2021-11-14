Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Vikings (3-5) hit the road to match up against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chargers vs. Vikings

    Los Angeles and Minnesota Stats

    • The Chargers average 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per outing the Vikings give up.
    • The Chargers average only 1.3 more yards per game (384.9) than the Vikings allow per outing (383.6).
    • The Chargers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (11).
    • This year the Vikings put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Chargers give up (25.1).
    • The Vikings collect 26.5 more yards per game (385.1) than the Chargers allow (358.6).
    • The Vikings have five giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 10 takeaways.

    Chargers Impact Players

    • This year Justin Herbert has 2,350 passing yards (293.8 yards per game) while going 211-for-319 (66.1%) and throwing 18 touchdowns with six interceptions. He has added 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per game.
    • Austin Ekeler has run for a team-high 479 yards (59.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, reeling in 36 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
    • Keenan Allen has 57 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the team with 600 receiving yards (75 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Joey Bosa has collected a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding three TFL and 24 tackles.
    • Derwin James has totaled 68 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Kyzir White has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 53 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

    Chargers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Michael Davis

    CB

    Hamstring

    Doubtful

    Keenan Allen

    WR

    Knee

    Questionable

    Nasir Adderley

    S

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Mark Webb

    S

    Knee

    Questionable

    Joey Bosa

    OLB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Asante Samuel Jr.

    CB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Trey Marshall

    DB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Justin Jackson

    RB

    Quad

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Alohi Gilman

    S

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Stephen Anderson

    TE

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Vikings Impact Players

    • This year, Kirk Cousins has put up 2,140 passing yards (267.5 per game) while completing 206 of 302 passes (68.2%), with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.
    • Dalvin Cook has taken 115 carries for a team-leading 554 rushing yards (69.3 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Justin Jefferson has grabbed 46 passes for a team best 632 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 68 times, and averages 79 yards per game.
    • This season Everson Griffen leads the team with five sacks and has added four TFL and 15 tackles.
    • Eric Kendricks' 84 tackles, four TFL, three sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Xavier Woods has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 52 tackles, one sack, and five passes defended.

    Vikings Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Bashaud Breeland

    CB

    Groin

    Questionable

    Cameron Dantzler

    CB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Olisaemeka Udoh

    OG

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Eric Kendricks

    LB

    Arm

    Full Participation In Practice

    Harrison Hand

    CB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Chargers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Ravens

    L 34-6

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Patriots

    L 27-24

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Eagles

    W 27-24

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    Vikings Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Carolina

    W 34-28

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Dallas

    L 20-16

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Baltimore

    L 34-31

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

